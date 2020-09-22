Indiaitchannels Starts OEM Registration To Grow Their Network/ Business

The Indiaitchannels has led to opening new doors of opportunity for the complete IT community. The platform has till now received an overwhelming response with over 5000+ registrations and aims to associate with more and more partners. The portal is supporting the IT Partners to take their business to another level by transforming the way they market, sell and operate their services. The registered partners have begun the process of creating their catalogue page to expand their business. The platform has offered the prospects of enhancing their business and creating never-ending customer experience.

Indiaitchannels successfully has launched B2C page for the partners where they can create their own e-stores and catalogue page to manage, promote and update their latest products and services. Expansion of business is now an effortless process with opportunities of incremental customer database as well as a diverse sales portfolio for the partners.

The constant success of the platform has been encouraging the entire team to come up with new launches/additions to the community. Amongst the few new initiatives, portal would now witness the addition of OEMsto the community. They can register themselves on the portal free of charge currently and begin the cataloging process. This launch is anticipated to bring another massive revolution among the IT fraternity as it will enable the OEMs to associate with partners of all magnitudes Distributors, sub-distributors, SI partners and resellers from across the country effortlessly.

The newly launched OEM section at IndiaItChannels will offer different services which include Registration &Catalogue Creation to enhance their business reach and potentially increase associations across the IT community enabling OEMs to share their catalogue page link to partners. Value-added services on the portal can be availed for the enhanced return on investment which comprises of Brand visibility through Banner Ads, Emailers, Whatsapp messages, Product launches, Lead Generation, complete analytics & reporting to identify the purchasing pattern, featured articles and testimonials. All these services would help reaching the partners and assist in greater business growth opportunities.

OEMs can increase Brand Awareness and their partner base through different mediums of communication on the portal and ensure visibility amongst 5000+ partners. OEMs can also look at a great ROI model since the investments in digital marketing space are comparatively lesser than any of the traditional counterparts.

Indiaitchannels is a new change and a positive way forward for the IT fraternity and seeing the increase in registrations every day, keeps the optimism of team high. Indiaitchannels now invites all the OEMs to engage and associate with Indiaitchannels and become a part of the change. A new way to operate would not just provide ease of execution but also open up multiple avenues for trade.