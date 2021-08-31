India Hotspot Devices Market To Establish Growth Due To Rapid Technological Advancement Until FY2027

India hotspot devices market is anticipated to register impressive growth in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027, on the account of rapidly rising demand for portable hotspot connections, according to TechSci report. Moreover, increased consumption and surged demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc. are aiding the growth of the India hotspot devices market. Also, the internet of things (IoT) is multiplying rapidly, and smart electronics are penetrating the market thereby supporting the growth of the India hotspot devices market in the upcoming five years. Also, the presence of an abundant number of market players can be asserted as one of the major factors responsible for driving the market growth in subsequent years of forecast.

The advancing technology would also drive the future growth of the market. Telecommunication services like 5G, fiber, and cable are confirmed example of advancing technology and it being an effective driver for the market in the future five years. However, the security concerns are holding a mild restraint on the growth of the India hotspot devices market. Security issues like data interception, misconfigured APs, and wireless phishing are some of the concerning factors, if the new market player act over these security issues, they may establish their market and sustain the growth of the India hotspot devices market until FY2027.

Hotspot devices are wireless access point that can be connected to internet and be used to provide smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., access to the internet connection. These devices are non-portable and wireless. Portable hotspot devices are more in demand due to their ease of access and advantage of portability. Smartphones, smart devices like tablets, laptops can be easily connected with portable wi-fi hotspot device.

The India hotspot devices market is segmented by type, component, application, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on component, the market is further bifurcated into hardware, software, services. Hardware sub-segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the revenue shares of the market and assert its dominance over the market on the account of rapidly increasing number of devices flooding the market. Moreover, the demand for smartphones, tablets and laptops are increasing and aiding the growth of the market segment. Services sub-segment is expected to register the fastest growing CAGR on the account of sudden surge in the demand for the 5G network connections for multiple devices at once. The telecommunication companies are consistently working to provide the first-class services to their customers and the advancing techniques to do that will further aid the growth of the India hotspot devices market in the next five years.

Some of the top players in the India hotspot devices market are, Huawei Telecommunications (I) Co Pvt Ltd, NETGEAR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Novatel Wireless Solutions (India) Private Limited, Micromax Informatics Limited, TP-Link India Pvt Ltd, ZTE Telecom India Private Limited, Belkin India Private Limited, Samsung India Electronics Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, Verizon Data Services India Private Limited, Reliance Communication Limited, Vodafone Idea Limited, Alcatel Lucent India Limited, Google India Private Limited, Digisol Systems Ltd, among others. New players entering the market may form partnerships with other players or the end users of the industry for a consistent inflow of the product. With advancing technology and evolving devices, the market is bound to experience an impressive growth in the future years.

“Hotspot devices are new-tech devices with the widespread applications. Many industries like retail, hospitality, education, banking, etc. are utilizing the devices to obtain the high-speed internet connections and enjoy the services for various functions. The industries are able to effectively discharge their services and functions. Market players like Novatel, NETGEAR, Huawei are working with research and technology advancements and aiding to the market growth. With neighboring countries actively involved in the import and export of technological advancements new market players may encounter a difficult market for establishment,” said, Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.