India Global Forum UAE 2021 to be held in Dubai on December 13-14, 2021

India Global Forum today announced that India Global Forum UAE 2021 will be organized in Dubai on December 13 and 14, 2021. The two-day event, to be hosted at Taj Dubai, and co-hosted by the Embassy of the UAE – New Delhi and Consulate General of India, Dubai, will see participation from lawmakers, government officials and senior leaders of Unicorns from India and the UAE. The event will showcase opportunities to build dynamic alliances with world-beating talent, technology, and business partnerships for lasting global impact. The event will also highlight the journeys and ambitions of Unicorns from India and the UAE. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at IndiaGlobalForum.Com.

Commenting on the event, Manoj Ladwa, India Global Forum Founder said, “We are hugely excited about delivering, as always, the most engaging event with both excellent physical and cutting-edge virtual interactions across the two days, including high-impact networking, mainstage high-profile speaker interactions, and special sessions such as ‘Diplomacy for Business, Unleashing Unicorns, and Untapped Africa’.”

High profile speakers at India Global Forum UAE 2021 include:

Hon. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India

Hon. Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India

Hon. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Foreign Secretary, Government of India

H.E Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Government of UAE

Sunjay Sudhir Ambassador of India to UAE Government of India

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog

Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Government of India

The full list of speakers can be accessed here IndiaGlobalForumUAE2021Speakers.

Key Themes of India Global Forum UAE 2021 include: