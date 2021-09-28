‘IMPACT BY HONEYWELL’ LAUNCHES AC CONTROLLER, AI-BASED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM, AND DIY CONNECTED SMOKE DETECTOR

Impact by Honeywell, a brand created by the Fortune 100 company to cater to the growing mid-market segment in India, announced the launch of three locally developed products to solve the unique problems of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. These “Make in India” offerings include an AC controller that can save up to 30% in energy costs, an AI-based video surveillance offering, and a DIY connected smoke detector. The brand is also expanding its reach through leading e-commerce platforms for these plug-and-play connected products and solutions.

Engineered in India, Impact by Honeywell’s product portfolio has been designed to increase productivity, enhance safety, reduce costs, and enhance compliance for SME customers in and beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

“India is a global center for innovation, production, and sustainable growth. Since its launch, Impact by Honeywell has created a robust product pipeline by leveraging Honeywell’s local engineering talent in design, hardware, and app-based software capabilities,” said Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell Building Technologies, Asia. “The depth of our engineering experience in India provides us with an understanding of local requirements and has helped us create a local-for-local manufacturing ecosystem. We are excited about the strong demand for our products and look forward to continuing to expand our offerings to serve our customers in India.”

The Impact AC controller is a battery-operated, DIY offering created for small- and mid-sized commercial buildings. These categories of buildings conventionally do not rely on centralized air conditioning for their cooling needs, typically using remote-controlled split, cassette, and window air conditioners (ACs) that require human intervention to turn on or off. The AC Controller ensures that ACs are not left running in unoccupied cabins, meeting rooms, conference rooms. AC is the main power consumer in small- and mid-sized buildings. Honeywell’s offering can potentially save businesses up to 30% in energy costs.

The Impact AI-based video surveillance offering comprises an integrated camera-processor setup, which performs analytics on the Edge and instantly and intelligently delivers alerts to the user via a mobile app. This removes the need to invest in expensive servers or increase network bandwidth to perform video analytics. The product uses proprietary algorithms and offers data analytics through its cloud infrastructure. It is offered with a subscription-based engagement model.

The Impact wireless smoke detector is a DIY offering for buildings in which elaborate installations of fire detection systems are not possible. This product provides basic fire safety to the masses and will be sold on leading e-commerce platforms in India.

Middle-income households in India are set to almost double by 2030, offering SMEs with an opportunity to meet their burgeoning demands. Furthermore, the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is expected to give a boost to the SME sector, which is the backbone of the Indian economy.

“Impact by Honeywell allows us to reach more building customers by providing them with products that are easy to use, install and maintain and better suited for their needs to help them save on their operational costs,” said Jasmeet Bhatia, GM, Impact by Honeywell, Honeywell Building Technologies. “The DIY functionality of these products also enables us to offer them on e-commerce platforms to make them more accessible to these customers.”

Impact by Honeywell’s portfolio is spread across building technologies and safety and productivity solutions. Since its launch, Impact by Honeywell has developed a strong portfolio of products and solutions that serve SME customers.