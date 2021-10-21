IESA Completed 3-day Summit Themed ‘India’s Accelerated ESDM Growth: The Defining Decade’

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), India’s leading industry association for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), completed the 3rd day of the vision summit. This year’s conference is themed on – ‘India’s Accelerated ESDM Growth: The Defining Decade’, which commenced on 18th October. It touched on various aspects of the ESDM industry, from building a successful semiconductor start-up, the future of fab-less ecosystem in India, to initiatives that policy makers have taken to support technology enthusiasts and investors.

The first day was kick-started with the inaugural speech by Shri. Saurabh Gaur, IAS, Joint Secretary, MeitY, who highlighted the initiatives by Government of India and different State governments in making India’s ESDM sector self-reliant to leapfrog to the next decade. The conference witnessed industry veterans such as Mr. Rajeev Khushu, Director, Texas Instruments, Mr. Erez Imberman, VP – Business Development & Special Projects, Tower Semiconductor, Dr. Ashwini K Aggarwal, Director – Govt. Relations, Applied Materials India, and Mr. Rangesh Raghavan, Corporate Vice President and GM India, Lam Research, who elaborated on the necessity of building a semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the country and the roadmap for global opportunities. While Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Founder – HCL, Chairman – EPIC Foundation, Mr. Jeet Vijay CEO of MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), and Mr. Suket Singhal, Group CEO, Secure Meters Ltd., spoke widely on the semiconductor start-ups and MSMEs growth in India, their funding and investments options, and the role of various trade and government organization.

Commenting on the side-lines of the event, K Krishna Moorthy, CEO & President, IESA, said, “IESA is convinced about the impressive future of India’s semiconductor space. It is our constant endeavour to support the ecosystem – start-ups, MSME’s or student innovators. Vision Summit this year will focus on solutions and thought leadership that have the potential to directly impact lives across metros, tier II cities, small towns, and our villages. We are hopeful that the benefits will be multi-prolonged; and more importantly have ‘economic impact’ that ESDM promises to the country’s exchequer.”

Rajeev Khushu, Chairman of IESA, and Director of Corporate Affairs & Government Relations, Texas Instruments added, “One of the goals at IESA is to increase India’s inference and footprint into the global semiconductor supply chain. For this, the Vision Summit is a step to create a robust strategy to develop the country as a key player with focus on following elements: equipment and components needed for building a semiconductor manufacturing fab, materials – which include minerals, chemicals, and gases, and services and skills required for fab and ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging).

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder HCL, Chairman – EPIC Foundation, during the event, stressed that India now needs to promote policies which will encourage the country’s design sector to create indigenous products. He quoted saying, “India will see a huge growth in the electronics manufacturing segment owing to favourable government policies for manufacturing and PLI schemes for electronics. However, the country needs to shift the focus towards establishing itself as a design hub which will add a considerable value to the global contribution of the semiconductor industry.”

The final day will witness leaders and policy makers discuss on the growing opportunities and innovative strategies to fuel MSMEs. The four-day summit is going to culminate with deliberations from the experts who have will collectively opine the roadmap of the electronics, ESDM sector and map the future of Indian semiconductor industry.