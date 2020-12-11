IDC MarketScape Names Zebra Technologies a Leader in Rugged Mobile Devices

Zebra Technologies Corporation announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape report for Rugged Mobile Devices. The company was recognized for various strengths, including its wide range of rugged mobile devices, numerous support features and services, in-house developed enterprise software suite and solution ecosystem, and LifeGuard for Android extended security solution that delivers security and patch updates for up to 10 years.

“Zebra Technologies is thrilled to be positioned as a leader in the 2020 IDC MarketScape for Rugged Mobile Devices,” said Deep Agarwal, Regional Sales Director – Indian Sub-continent at Zebra Technologies. “We have customers from a broad list of industries leveraging our tablets and mobile computers to deliver a performance edge to the front line of business. Being positioned as a leader in the IDC MarketScape shines a light on our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative hardware and software solutions that help our customers make every worker and asset visible, connected and optimized.”

Zebra Technologies’ purpose-built rugged device portfolio features both Android and Windows mobile computers – including handheld computers, wearables, dedicated scanners, tablets and detachables – that offer enterprise-grade connectivity, scanning and voice capabilities. The devices are designed for customers of all sizes in warehousing, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, utilities, healthcare, and public safety, with a portfolio tiered by capability and features – giving customers the opportunity to select the solution that best suits their needs.

All of Zebra Technologies’ Android-based mobile devices are supported by its Mobility DNA software suite of end-user applications, application development tools and utilities. These tools allow businesses to maximize the return on investment by increasing worker productivity, simplifying management, strengthening security and reducing training and adoption time. The company is also a participant in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, ensuring its Android devices will receive timely security updates and operating system support.

The IDC MarketScape report recommends that enterprise organizations consider Zebra Technologies high on their list of potential providers if they are looking to deploy a variety of rugged mobile devices that address multiple dedicated use cases. Most of Zebra Technologies’ device offerings cater to high-volume scanning and asset management mobile use cases, although device offerings are sufficiently varied and tiered to provide customers with a broad range of options to meet their specific needs.