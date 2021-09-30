IceWarp’s Secured Email and Collaboration Solution Ensuring Security for Enterprises

In today’s era of the World Wide Web, where there’s abundant information available and is being generated every day, there is also an increase in the number of data breaches leading to business collapse. Therefore, addressing the challenge of privacy and security, with the right tools and solutions is a must. One such Global solution provider IceWarp has protected many businesses with its enhanced and advanced end-to-end encrypted Secured Mailing and collaboration suite.

IceWarp’s security features combine best-in-class multi-threaded & multi-layered Anti-Virus and Anti-Spam protection, powered by CISCO. A unique combination of more than 20 anti-spam technologies, including Advanced Malware protection, zero-hour protection, phishing protection, forged email detection, and an Intrusion Prevention System, that prevents malicious or unwanted attacks in real-time. Thereby, it empowers users to have control over the system through Black Lists, White Lists, Spam Folders, and Quarantine Reports. Moreover, it also provides a security shield to the sensitive data that needs protection to save the reputation of any organization.

Commenting on the same, Pramod Sharda, CEO at IceWarp, India & Middle East said, “Our platform is built on a secured cloud storage solution. We are proud to announce that our customers don’t have to worry about their sensitive or crucial data. We provide our customers a multi-fold user experience that is cost-effective. We offer Secured Mailing and Collaboration solution including data privacy with unparalleled security for organizations and efficiency through our complete solution for all their office work in a single window. In our solutions, we have taken extreme care of data privacy and storing/hosting of customer data that is done in Indian data centers only.”

Starting from secured inbound SSL connections, cross-section and cross-protocol monitoring the platform blocks attackers instantly. Furthermore, a double-password protection layer and email encryption avoid untrusted and unknown users from reading confidential conversations and so on. That’s not all;organizations can monitor and supervise the data usage and data implementation of their employees with ease and reliability.

With the increase in the number of data sharing, also comes the need for aggressive recovery time objectives and companies are more likely to require a Disaster Recovery site. With its own data centers with multiple sites in India, IceWarp allows its customers to store all their Email data locally and ensures OnCloud archiving with Archivist/Compliance access.