IceWarp Formulates Strategies for Businesses to be Future Ready

Because of COVID-19, businesses are taking a drastic shift now. While every industry is expected to change while adapting to the New Normal, in this transformation the IT sector is going to play a very significant role. There is a striking difference in the way things used to happen before the pandemic and post-pandemic. The same has further changed the way we are working; partially from home and partially by teams sitting in offices.

This has made working challenging in terms of technology, hardware, and skills of people to make the best use of those technologies. Therefore, instead of waiting and watching what others are doing, it is always better to take a stance and formulate a new roadmap for the future.

IceWarp, a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions hosted a webinar discussing Post Covid Scenario of Business World. Team collaboration is one of the core focus areas for productivity to be in place, however, the operations designed with efficient team-working tools and technologies that enable the same may or may not be up to the mark. The webinar witnessed the presence of an eminent panel of experts from across the industry; they provided their insights, interpretations and innovations on the New Normal.

The eminent panel of experts from across the industry including K. R. C. Murty – Senior Vice President, Head of RTB (Information Technology) at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Puneet Kaur Kohli – CTO at Universal Sompo General Insurance, Prakash Dharmani Global CIO–Essel Propack Limited, Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East were in attendance. The panel discussed the best ideas possible to redesign the success platforms for CXO’s from all business verticals.

Commenting on the same, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East quoted, “The near future is a phase to rebuild the businesses and hence the impact of finance might be very high, we are thankful to our fellow attendees for their participation and valuable time. It was an honour to host prominent figures from the IT industry those were able to attend the webinar and making it a great success. Our webinar aims to be a knowledge-sharing and learning exchange session to discuss the future trends for the smooth flow of businesses. We will continue to bring in such engaging and meaningful webinars in the near future as well”.