IceWarp clocks migration of a staggering 350,000 users to their platform in last three months

In today’s technology-driven world, tech solutions are deployed with a hope to generate income keeping cost, privacy, security, feature set and reliability in mind. IceWarp, being a global leader in developing email and collaboration tools, is one such solution that offers hybrid deployment where organizations can optimize email, messaging and collaboration server so that everyone has the features they need.

The company’s solution works as simple as it sounds but in a much more effective way. Hybrid deployment combines IceWarp with any existing email server running parallelly on one domain. Both connected servers communicate and function together looking like one. Users on IceWarp can be connected on the original server while others can be connected on the other server.

Additionally, for both on-premises and cloud deployments, IceWarp puts data protection first. Each customer has their own dedicated server space ensuring complete privacy and security. IceWarp’s solution is GDPR + HIPAA compliant with no algorithm training on your data and no global learning algorithms.

Commenting on the same, Pramod Sharda, CEO at IceWarp, India & Middle East said, “Migration to IceWarp is very easy. We migrate hundreds of customers a month and our free and simple migration tool moves literally everything including mailboxes, notes, calendars & tasks, and shared folders. We feel proud to share that in the last three months we have migrated over 350,000 users and their total of 1.5 PB of data into our platform”.

Combined with multiple features, IceWap’s Hybrid Deployment delivers multi-fold benefits such as convenience, agility, accuracy, and above all reliability.

“The best part is that our users can choose the deployment model that meets their requirements. While on our On-premises deployment, they’re fully in control of their own infrastructure. On the other hand, with Cloud, we take care of both software and hardware, so organizations can save on both up-front acquisition and ongoing maintenance costs” further added Sharda.

The company’s solution is created keeping all verticals in mind, making it suitable for multiple domains such IT and ITES, Pharma & Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom and many more. To name a few there are AGC Networks Limited, Hinduja Global Solutions Limited, Alkem, Akumentis Healthcare, Unichem Laboratories, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, etc. which are associated with IceWarp.