IBM Study: Regulation, Managing an ‘Anywhere’ Workforce Top Challenges

A new IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study revealed that the majority of CEOs surveyed in India see technological factors, market factors and regulatory concerns among the most important external forces that will affect their business in the next few years, following the massive disruptions of 2020. Global CEOs of outperforming organizations – those who were in the top 20 percent for revenue growth of those surveyed – are prioritizing talent, technology and partnerships to position their companies for success post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the board, surveyed CEOs in India said IoT, Cloud, AI/Machine Learning, robotic process automation and advanced analytics were the top technologies that they believe can deliver benefits for their business. This aligns to the fact that many global surveyed CEOs also placed the CIO and CTO in their post-pandemic inner circle of most crucial C-Suite members.

Commenting on the survey insights, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia said, “We are living in an all-pervasive digital world – and enterprises must transform with speed to remain relevant and win. This study validates the success factor that CEOs across the world will continue to imbibe in their businesses & workforce – that of co-creation and co-innovation, led by stronger partner ecosystems. And holding all this together – the ‘Sutradhar’ – is the power of exponential technologies like hybrid cloud, AI, Internet of Things & others underpinned by enterprise-grade security.”

In addition, this year, regulation leapfrogged to second spot, cited as an external force that will affect business in the next few years by over half the CEOs globally; 50 percent of Indian CEOs agreed. This unquestionably reflects a rising assertiveness by governments around privacy, data, trade and—amplified by COVID-19—health.