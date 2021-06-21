IBM Ranked the India IT Infrastructure Services Market Leader for 11th Consecutive Year

For the 11th year in a row, IBM has been ranked as the market leader in the India IT Infrastructure Services Market for the calendar year 2020 by the market intelligence firm, International Data Corporation (IDC). IBM India took the lead in the IT Infrastructure services segment with an average market share of 14.3% for the period of CY 2020 based on vendor revenue. Globally, IBM was also ranked #1 in the IDC Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker 2H 2020 (July-Dec 2020).

According to IDC, the Indian IT & Business Services market recorded a 5.41% year-over-year (YoY) growth in 2020 and was valued at USD 13.41 billion as enterprises across all sectors started investing in digital transformation amidst the pandemic. The IT Infrastructure Services market comprises of endpoint management, hosted application management, IT outsourcing, hosting infrastructure services, network consulting and integration, hardware deploy and support, and software deploy and support services.

IBM offers IT Infrastructure Services for hybrid cloud, enterprise application management, business resiliency, network, digital workplace and technology support. In India, IBM Global Technology Services (GTS) works with leading companies across sectors including Bharti Airtel, Parle, Amul, AISATS, Credit Access Grameen, Mother Dairy, Vi, Godrej Consumer Products and others.