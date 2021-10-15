IBM Global Business Services Renamed IBM Consulting

IBM today announced that IBM Consulting is the new brand name of its global professional services business previously known as IBM Global Business Services.

Enterprises in every industry are seeking to navigate digital and business transformation with speed and agility. They require a technology consulting services partner that understands the stakes of this moment and will work with them to successfully drive change.

Closely aligned with the IBM strategy of hybrid cloud, AI and the power of the ecosystem, IBM Consulting is poised to deliver rapid business value while acting as a truly collaborative partner.

Commenting on the launch, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India said, “The change to IBM Consulting represents the significant market opportunity that has opened up in front of us, with many organizations in India and globally, seeking people and business partners to help them co-create and co-execute and co-operate their future operations. IBM Consulting is a growth vector for IBM in India and globally as we work with clients as their strategic business partner to apply hybrid cloud and AI technology to achieve their digital transformation goals.”

In India, organizations across industries including Parle, BestSeller, State Bank of India, Amul, IOCL, Puravankara and others have embarked on their digital transformation journey with IBM Consulting. Sectors including banking, financial services & insurance, retail and Global Captive Centers (GCCs) are currently the fastest growing focus areas for IBM Consulting in India.

With 140,000+ skilled professionals in 150+ countries, the full breadth of IBM Consulting services includes strategy, experience, business process design and operations, data and analytics, systems integration, application modernization, hybrid cloud management and application operations.

No other consulting provider offers the innovation and technology advantage IBM Consulting’s clients gain from having access to IBM Research and the team’s close connection with IBM technologies like the Red Hat hybrid cloud platform and IBM artificial intelligence and automation software.