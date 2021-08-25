IBM Expands Presence in Gujrat, INDIA

IBM announced that it is working to set up a Software Lab in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India. IBM Software Labs are among the leading global innovation centers that develop and deliver next-generation software portfolio and cloud offerings.

In a meeting, Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, Sandip Patel – Managing Director, IBM India and Gaurav Sharma – Vice President, IBM India Software Labs discussed the role of technology companies in accelerating the state’s Digital mission. During the meeting the Hon. Chief Minister shared his vision on making Gujarat a transparent, sensitive, decisive and progressive government, pivoted on technology. Shri Vijay Rupani also discussed the importance of collaboration between Industries, Government and the Academia to drive growth opportunities within the state. Also present during the meeting were Shri Ashwini Kumar (IAS), Secretary to Hon. CM; Shri Hareet Shukla (IAS) Secretary, Science & Technology Department and Shri Sachin Gusia (IRS) Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL).

During the meeting, Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM India Software Labs’ operations in Gujarat including establishing a state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development center in Ahmedabad. The center will focus on developing solutions while leveraging global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), security and automation to support the requirements of the government and global customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India said, “IBM India is the microcosm of the IBM corporation and we are committed to furthering the country’s vision of Make in India, for India and the World. IBM brings its leading technologies and global best practices to India, including in product engineering and software manufacturing domain and we hope to do that in Gujarat as well. Our expansion in Gujarat would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability.”

During the meeting, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani, said, “Technology Development Centers are important for the state’s economy and act as a catalyst for creating a robust IT ecosystem in Gujarat.

We are happy with IBM’s proposed expansion plan in the state and we will extend our full support to IBM to start its Development Center in Gujarat. I’m confident that the proposed center will have a far-reaching impact by creating employment opportunities, making the citizens future-skills ready and providing a strong foundation for the IT/ITeS sector which will further drive digital transformation in the state.”

The proposed expansion is aligned to IBM’s vision to shape the future of software development- through an open, secure, decentralized architecture that helps clients automate, secure, modernize and predict. Currently IBM Software Labs operate from Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai in India.