IBM Advances Cloud Pak for Security to Manage Threats

IBM Security announced new and upcoming capabilities for Cloud Pak for Security, including a first of its kind data security solution that allows companies to detect, respond to and protect against threats to their most sensitive data across hybrid cloud environments. Designed to unify previously disconnected security technologies, IBM has expanded Cloud Pak for Security to include new data sources, integrations, and services that allow security operations teams to manage the full threat lifecycle from a single console.

With these upcoming capabilities, Cloud Pak for Security will include access to six threat intelligence feeds, 25 pre-built connections to IBM and third-party data sources, and 165 case management integrations – which are connected through advanced AI to prioritize threats, and automation playbooks to streamline response actions for security teams.

Sudeep Das, Technical Leader, IBM Security Systems, IBM India/South Asia said – “As cloud and remote work have dispersed the traditional IT perimeter, security response teams need deeper insights across hybrid cloud environments – including user, identity, and data-level security. Built on open, cloud native technologies, Cloud Pak for Security is the first-of-its kind capability which brings data security directly into the threat management lifecycle. Cloud Pak for Security offers a streamlined threat management lifecycle using advanced AI, analytics and automation. These advancements in Cloud Pak for Security will augment the security posture of Indian organizations and empower them to get deeper intelligence by linking data-level insights and user behavior analytics with threat detection.”

As cloud adoption and remote work have dispersed the traditional IT perimeter, security response teams can benefit from deeper insights into security across hybrid cloud environments. User behavior, identities and data security have traditionally been siloed from threat management. With the upcoming new capabilities, Cloud Pak for Security will become the first platform in the industry to connect data-level insights and user behavior analytics with threat detection, investigation and response.