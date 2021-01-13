HyperX Reveals All-New PC and Console Gaming Gear at CES 2021

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, unveiled new additions to its award-winning product line at CES 2021. Participating in the digital version of CES this year, HyperX continues to support the gaming community by expanding its professional-grade products used by gaming pros and HyperX fans. The new products revealed during the virtual show include the company’s first 60 percent keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard; a new charging accessory, the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X/S and expanded availability of the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1. The latest HyperX products add new levels of comfort, performance, customization and control, designed to enhance gameplay for gamers at all levels.

“Gaming became an even more go-to activity this year as people searched for safe, entertaining ways to stay connected with friends and family,” said HyperX. “HyperX’s new product lineup reflects our ongoing commitment to the ever growing gaming community to deliver best in class products for whenever or however one plays.”

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: The Alloy Origins 60 keyboard features an ultra-compact 60 percent form factor with a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard uses HyperX red linear mechanical switches designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time for more responsive switch action. HyperX Alloy Origins 60 utilizes exposed LED designs of HyperX Red switches and PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides for quick recognition. HyperX NGENUITY software allows users to personalize lighting, Game Mode and macro settings, offering up to three profiles with on-board memory.

HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox: The Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One wireless controllers. Two additional battery doors will be included to fit onto Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers. The product features a quick docking design on the weighted base and LED indicators that display charging status for each controller. Each ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs.

Expanded HyperX Pulsefire Haste Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the Pulsefire Haste is now available in selective regions. Pulsefire Haste utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement and utilizes HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance. Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons and a replacement set of PTFE skates are also included. Pulsefire Haste is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

Expanded HyperX Cloud II Wireless Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the Cloud II Wireless is now available in selective regions. Building on the legacy of the wired Cloud II’s design, comfort, performance, and durability, Cloud II Wireless offers immersive in-game audio experiences. The headset features HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound2 and 53mm drivers delivering rich and clear sound for gaming, working from home and schooling from home. This gaming-grade wireless headset broadcasts at 2.4GHz and offers up to 30 hours3 of battery life and 20 meters of wireless range4.

Expanded HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Availability: Originally released in the U.S., the Cloud Revolver + 7.1 is now available in selective regions. The Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 features immersive sound, wide audio range, a studio-grade sound stage along with signature HyperX comfort and durability. Cloud Revolver + 7.1 with virtual surround sound2 offers 50mm directional drivers to deliver greater depth and width for improved audio precisions in first-person shooter and open environment games. The tuning of the driver, the mechanical design of the acoustical chamber, and larger ear cups allow users to clearly and accurately hear an opponent for ultimate competitive advantage while gaming.