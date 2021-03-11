HyperX Holds First Customer Appreciation Promotion: HyperX Loot Drop

Appreciate the love and support from fans and consumers around the world, HyperX, a leading gaming peripheral brand, today announced its first global fan appreciation promotion – HyperX Loot Drop, offering great discounts up to 47% on award-winning HyperX products for gamers who want to refresh their setups to enhance gaming experience.

Starting from 12 AM March 16, prices of selected HyperX products will be dropping for 24 hours. Just like the loots dropping in games, the discounted products will be provided in limited quantity, so grab it while you can or it would be taken away!

For 18 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components.