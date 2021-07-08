Hyperautomation may not be tremendously cutting-edge, it will change the way we live and do business.

Today, most businesses are also using automation in some way to help drive their strategic success. For example, the application of data and machine learning to build predictive analytics that react to consumer behavior changes or the implementation of robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline operations on a manufacturing floor.

In fact, Hyperautomation is a combination of complementary sets of tools that is capable of integrating functional and process silos to automate and augments business processes. Hyper automation brings together several components of process automation, integrating tools and technologies that amplify the overall ability to automate business processes.

Hyperautomation will continually use new tools and technologies, touch even more employees, and accelerate the automation of the next generation of business processes.

It starts with RPA at its core, and expands the automation horizon with AI, process mining, analytics, and other advanced tools. The integration of these multiple technologies enables end-to-end process redesign, automation, and monitoring, delivering much greater value and impact.

It provides several benefits over other automation technologies. These include automating processes at a quicker rate; using advanced analytics; offering increased employee satisfaction and motivation; assigning a workforce for value-added tasks; sharing accurate insights; ensuring enhanced compliance and reduced risk; and enabling greater productivity and increased team collaboration.

Automation, however, requires careful planning and implementation. Organizations need to understand how digital technologies will fit into their existing workflows, as well as what roles they will play in new processes. Simply introducing automation into a business process without appreciating the role that it will play, or automating a process that is already broken, can have major consequences at the organizational level.

For businesses, hyperautomation offers the opportunity for even more efficiency, faster time to market, lower costs and higher margins. While standard automation may have already liberated employees from many time-consuming (and boring) tasks, hyperautomation will no doubt take this even further. For the new generation of IT experts, they are already being trained on hyperautomation and its component technologies, so the future will only mean more automation to come.

Industries have witnessed some of the major fundamental changes in the past that led them to reconsider and further forced them to re-invent their ways of working to adaptand evolve with the changing times and trends. Most of the companies whether it is MNC or Indian companies, most of them have adopted hyperautomation.

It is fuelled by innovation and taking steady steps towards technological growth, these disruptive events have been instrumental in shaping methodical changes across the world and developing industries.

At Wipro, Hyperautomation solutions comprise of technologies like process automation with intelligent OCR and advance analytics, working in tandem to produce maximum use-case productivity and improving customer experience and satisfaction.

At Microsoft Power Platform perfectly aligns with the emerging need for hyper automation, and Microsoft Power Automate serves as the critical automation service supporting an organization’s push for hyperautomation. Microsoft Power Platform, a DigitalOps platform, enables anyone in your organization to leverage the benefits of business intelligence and data visualization, low-code application development, seamless automation, and conversational AI.

Datamatics has adopted hyperautomation services portfolio based on the best practices, proprietary framework, and implementation methodologies derived from scaled engagements delivered to some of the largest companies spread across the globe.

India based Crayon Software also adopted hyperautonomation for end-to-end processes to be more reliable and goal oriented. By the help of hyperautomation, organizations find it faster to adapt to evolving business and market demands.

Another important company TechnoBind which has adopted hyperautomation so that leaders can better prioritize decisions around digital transformation and increase their efforts to attain maximum benefits.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the way we deliver technology solutions, leading us to re-think and design an evolved approach to delivering automations. Despite having hyperautomation capabilities, thriving in this time has never been easy. On account of the pandemic, there has been a sudden increase in digital demands which has amounted for thr technology to move their roadmap forward towards RPA and hyper-automation. Indeed hyperautomation will prove to be a boon to technology.