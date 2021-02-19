HyLyt Ties up with MSME Business Forum for Enabling ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

Commenting on this launch, Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director – MSME Business Forum India, said, “In most organizations today, data and other information are managed in isolated silos by independent teams using various data management tools. Tools like Hylyt brings all under one umbrella and paves the way to managing data as an organizational asset.” He added that today, innovative technologies are a vital tool for MSMEs to bring efficiencies and a higher degree of standardization. We feel this collaboration will help Indian MSMEs to a large extent. Announcing the tie-up with MSME Business Forum.

SocioRAC, a technology startup that is working in the areas of Data Management & privacy, has teid up with HyLyt, MSME Business Forum for enabling ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. HyLyt, the fully homegrown ‘Made in India’ app aims to provide an affordable solution to the small businesses so that they can stay in control of data and build up the narrative towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Ravi Nandan Sinha, Director – MSME Business Forum India, said, “In most organizations today, data and other information are managed in isolated silos by independent teams using various data management tools. Tools like Hylyt brings all under one umbrella and paves the way to managing data as an organizational asset.” He added that today, innovative technologies are a vital tool for MSMEs to bring efficiencies and a higher degree of standardization. We feel this collaboration will help Indian MSMEs to a large extent.

Mr. Rajat Singhania, Founder of HyLyt by SocioRAC, said, “I strongly believe that Indian MSMEs need more technology intervention to make them efficient and sustain against the competition. HyLyt is an endeavor to support these businesses through their entire lifecycle and adapt to the changing style of the business environment.”