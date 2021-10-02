Huawei’s AppGallery & Keypoint Technologies Collaborate to offer the World’s First AI-Powered Multilingual Keyboard Experience in the Middle East & Africa

Keypoint Technologies’ Xploree AI Keyboard is a smart keyboard that supports 180+ languages and is all set to go global with Huawei’s AppGallery

New Delhi, 30 September 2021: As a part of its “Grow Global Together” initiative, Huawei’s AppGallery, the third-largest marketplace globally, after a year of collaboration with Keypoint Technologies in India, is all set to take its AI product, Xploree Keyboard, to the overseas markets. The AppGallery will help Xploree to expand its global presence across Middle East and Africa region, which will empower its users along with 3 million Indian expatriates to communicate in their own preferred languages.

Huawei has a strong presence in Africa and the Middle East region, with the new AI-powered keyboard that supports over 180 global and 49 Indic languages, the Xploree keyboard will give the AppGallery users the choice to chat their loved ones in their local language.

As the world’s first AI-powered multilingual mobile keyboard application, Xploree keyboard understands user’s intent/ interest and recommends useful content in real-time. The keyboard application also supports features like transliteration and translation. Apart from its vast language support system, Xploree AI Keyboard leverages Natural Language Processing & AI to decipher intent from a conversation context in a non-intrusive manner.

Commenting on the collaboration, “Mr. Lu Geng, Vice President Middle East and Africa, Huawei Global Partnerships & Eco-Development said, “We are looking forward to aiding Keypoint Technologies’ global expansion through our “Grow Global Together” Initiative. Keypoint’s Xploree AI keyboard will allow us to introduce a new interesting and inclusive way of communication to our Middle-East & Africa AppGallery users. This partnership signifies our efforts to boost a diverse mobile ecosystem for global users. We remain committed to offer more opportunities enabling an environment where everyone has an opportunity to thrive and reach global markets.”

To create a holistic mobile ecosystem that transcends geographical barriers, the AppGallery is working with all the key global, regional and local applications to expand its global footprint. The “Grow Global Together” initiative would further diversify Huawei’s existing app portfolio of over 2.3 million registered developers and offer a range of cross-border applications to its users.

Commenting