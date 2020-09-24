Huawei Drives 100 Typical Scenario-Based Solutions Built On Robust Partnership

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Peng Zhongyang, Board Member, President of Enterprise BG, Huawei, delivered a keynote speech on the theme of ‘Paradigm Shift for Greater Value.’ Peng stated that the shift to a new paradigm of industrial digital transformation is urgently needed for the development of our future intelligent society.

To drive industrial digitalization and construct the new paradigm, we need to focus on clients’ demands and dreams, realize the new paradigm by scenario-based innovation, and through the synergy across five tech domains to establish a digital ecosystem for mutual benefits with joint creation while creating new value for industries.

2020 is an extraordinary year, witnessing explosive growth in technologies together with reforms in different industries. The tremendous potential of digital transformation is to be unleashed on the basis of synergy across five tech domains, in which connectivity, cloud computing, AI and applications develop surrounding 5G in ways never seen before.

By turning coal mines into digital structures for more than 10 scenarios, Huawei has achieved digital twining, making whole mining business digital and smart. For the Malanshan Video Cultural Creative Industrial Park, Huawei has collaborated with clients and partners to establish the cloud platform for filming process, streamline the entire video production ranging from shooting, editing streaming, to storage and backhaul, shortening the cycle by 30% and reducing cost by 20%.

Huawei has long been adhering to best practices for a better future. In 2018, Huawei’s logistics park in Dongguan underwent transformation that lasted for half a year. With the help of automated equipment and intelligent algorithms, delivery efficiency (volume of goods delivered per capita) has increased by 67%, and the delivery cycle has been shortened by over 50%.