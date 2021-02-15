HPE Unveils Spaceborne Computer2 for Process Data for International Space

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2), an edge computing system, which is accelerating space exploration and increasing self-sufficiency for astronauts by enabling real-time data processing with advanced commercial edge computing in space for the first time. Spaceborne Computer-2 is scheduled to launch into orbit on the 15th Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission to Space Station (NG-15) on February 20 and will be available for use on the International Space Station for the next 2-3 years. The combined advancements of Spaceborne Computer-2 will enable astronauts to eliminate longer latency and wait times associated with sending data to-and-from earth to tackle research and gain insights immediately for a range of projects.

Making sense of volumes of remote sensor data: There are hundreds of sensors that NASA and other organizations have strategically placed on the ISS and on satellites, which collect massive volumes of data that require a significant amount of bandwidth to send to earth to process. Through a collaboration with Microsoft Azure Space, researchers around the world running experiments on Spaceborne Computer-2 have the opportunity to burst to the Azure cloud for computationally intense processing needs that require that can also seamlessly transmit results back to SBC-2. Examples being considered by Microsoft Research include: