HPE Unveils Spaceborne Computer2 for Process Data for International Space

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2), an edge computing system, which is accelerating space exploration and increasing self-sufficiency for astronauts by enabling real-time data processing with advanced commercial edge computing in space for the first time. Spaceborne Computer-2 is scheduled to launch into orbit on the 15th Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission to Space Station (NG-15) on February 20 and will be available for use on the International Space Station for the next 2-3 years. The combined advancements of Spaceborne Computer-2 will enable astronauts to eliminate longer latency and wait times associated with sending data to-and-from earth to tackle research and gain insights immediately for a range of projects.
Making sense of volumes of remote sensor data: There are hundreds of sensors that NASA and other organizations have strategically placed on the ISS and on satellites, which collect massive volumes of data that require a significant amount of bandwidth to send to earth to process. Through a collaboration with Microsoft Azure Space, researchers around the world running experiments on Spaceborne Computer-2 have the opportunity to burst to the Azure cloud for computationally intense processing needs that require that can also seamlessly transmit results back to SBC-2. Examples being considered by Microsoft Research include:
- Modeling and forecasting dust storms on Earth to improve future predictions on Mars that can cover the entire red planet and decrease output of solar power generation that is critical to enabling mission essential energy needs.
- Assessing liquid usage and environmental parameters involved in growing plants in space to support food and life sciences by collecting data from hydroponics processes and comparing them with large data sets on Earth.
- Analyzing lightning strike patterns that trigger wildfires by processing a vast amount of data collected from 4K video-streaming cameras that capture lightning strikes happening across earth
- Advanced analysis of medical imaging using ultrasound on the ISS to support astronaut healthcare.