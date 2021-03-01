HPE Unveils HPE Open RAN Solution Stackin Global 5G Networks

Hewett Packard announced the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack to enable the commercial deployment of Open RAN at scale in global 5G networks. The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack includes HPE’s orchestration and automation software, RAN specific infrastructure blueprints and telco optimized infrastructure. HPE service management and orchestration software supports telco networks from the core to the edge, reducing risk and allowing operators to seize the benefits of 5G.

Global communications networks are undergoing a major transformation. 5G has been developed with open standards, allowing network operators to move away from proprietary single vendor systems on which previous generation networks were built. 5G standards give network operators the ability to mix and match best-of-breed hardware and software from multiple vendors into both the RAN and the core.

Open, cloud-native 5G networks are built on industry standard IT hardware running virtualized networks and technology advancements are now enabling the benefits of this disaggregation to also be applied to 5G RAN. HPE is contributing to the O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) who are driving this major industry shift.

“By driving innovation from edge to cloud through secure, open solution stacks, HPE aims to become the transformation catalyst for the 5G economy,” said Mr. Phil Mottram, SVP and GM, Communications Technology Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “We have collaborated with customers and partners to build the HPE Open RAN Solution Stack from the ground up to meet the unique demands of Open RAN deployments. The HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server is the industry’s first Open RAN workload optimized server, allowing telcos to deliver efficiencies, reduce operational complexity, simplify the infrastructure, and futureproof the radio access network.”

The HPE Open RAN Solution Stack allows telcos to allocate resources where needed, delivering increased network agility, efficiency and flexibility

The key to deploying Open RAN at scale is the ability to manage and orchestrate workloads across thousands of edge sites. HPE’s tried and tested management and orchestration software is ready for deployment in live Open RAN instances.

5G Core trials by Orange and HPE- Now generally available worldwide, the HPE 5G Core Stack is an open, cloud-native, containerized 5G core network software stack that unlocks the full potential of 5G. It offers slicing and end-to-end automation, enabling telcos to deliver differentiated quality services across their existing and future networks.

“In 2020 together with HPE, we achieved the first call on a multivendor 5G standalone network chain. Now we are going further and are testing the concept of a 100% software-based, data and AI-driven, fully automated 5G Core,” said Mr. Emmanuel Bidet, VP, Convergent Networks Control, Orange Group.

HPE – a trusted and proven partner to telcos- HPE CTG continues a legacy of more than 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry, with more than 300 telco customers in 160 countries and 850 million mobile devices worldwide connected to HPE software. The HPE ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server will be available worldwide in Q2 2021.