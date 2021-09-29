HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform Powers Data Modernization

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a sweeping series of new cloud services for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, providing customer’s unmatched capabilities to power digital transformation for their applications and data. This represents HPE’s entry into two large, high-growth software markets – unified analytics and data protection. Together, these innovations further accelerate HPE’s transition to a cloud services company, and give customers greater choice and freedom for their business and IT strategy, with an open and modern platform that provides a cloud experience everywhere. The new offerings, which add to a growing portfolio of HPE GreenLake cloud services, allow customers to innovate with agility, at lower costs, and include the following:

HPE GreenLake for analytics – open and unified analytics cloud services to modernize all data and applications everywhere – on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud

– open and unified analytics cloud services to modernize all data and applications everywhere – on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud HPE GreenLake for data pro t ection – disaster recovery and backup cloud services to help customers take ransomware head-on and secure data from edge-to-cloud

– disaster recovery and backup cloud services to help customers take ransomware head-on and secure data from edge-to-cloud HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework and automation tools – a comprehensive, proven set of methodologies expertise, and automation tools to accelerate and de-risk the path to a cloud experience everywhere

“The big data and analytics software market, which IDC predicts will reach $110 billion by 20231, is ripe for disruption, as customers seek a hybrid solution for enterprise datasets on-premises and at the edge,” said Antonio Neri, president, and CEO, at HPE. “Data is at the heart of every modernization initiative in every industry, and yet organizations have been forced to settle for legacy analytics platforms that lack cloud-native capabilities, or force complex migrations to the public cloud that require customers to adapt new processes and risk vendor lock-in. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services for analytics empower customers to overcome these trade-offs and gives them one platform to unify and modernize data everywhere. Together with the new HPE GreenLake cloud services for data protection, HPE provides customers with an unparalleled platform to protect, secure, and capitalize on the full value of their data, from edge to cloud.”

HPE continues to accelerate momentum for the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The HPE GreenLake platform now has more than 1,200 customers and $5.2 billion in total contract value. In HPE’s most recent quarter, Q3 2021, HPE announced that the company’s Annualized Revenue Run Rate was up 33 percent year-over-year, and as-a-service orders up 46 percent year-over-year. Most recently, HPE announced HPE GreenLake platform wins with Woolworths Group, Australia and New Zealand’s largest retailer, and the United States National Security Agency.

HPE GreenLake for analytics enable customers to accelerate modernization initiatives, for all data, from edge to cloud. Available on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, the new cloud services are built to be cloud-native, and avoid complex data migrations to the public cloud by providing an elastic, unified analytics platform for data and applications on-premises, at the edge, and in public clouds. Now analytics and data science teams can leverage the industry’s first2 cloud-native solution on-premises, scale-up Apache Spark lakehouses, and speed up AI and ML workflows. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services include the following: