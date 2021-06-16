HPE Deploys 53 COVID-19 Vaccination Across States

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has deployed 53 COVID-19 Vaccination Centers across Assam, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Chandigarh in collaboration with respective state governments and NGO partners.

Additionally, HPE also announced that its 50 COVID-19 Test Labs and Outpatient Department (OPD) Centers have collectively facilitated over 500,000 patient visits across 14 states in India. Launched in May 2020, these facilities are designed to provide additional authorized COVID-19 testing facilities and isolation beds, thereby assisting the Government of India and state governments in their efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an organization whose purpose is to advance the way people live and work, HPE has responded with numerous initiatives to support local communities during this pandemic,” said Mr Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE. “The provision of the COVID-19 Vaccination Centers reaffirms our commitment to be a force for good in this unprecedented situation and we shall continue to put our technology and innovation to work to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centers are designed to offer the necessary infrastructure to support vaccinations, such as storage units, observation and registration logistics, IT infrastructure and medical equipment. The 53 COVID-19 Vaccination Centers deployed are in Assam (6), Karnataka (14), Uttar Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (6), Rajasthan (5), and Chandigarh (16).

The HPE Foundation has provided a grant of INR 8 million to UNICEF’s emergency appeal to boost access to oxygen and testing. Separately, the HPE Foundation’s funds for the Red Cross Disaster Responder Program are also being activated to support the Indian Red Cross in providing ambulance services, medical care, oxygen, and for the vaccination campaigns. HPE has also launched a special matching campaign for employee donations, which have already raised close to INR 24 million for UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

HPE Foundation has also provided financial support to a number of technology non-profits working on the ground in India on various critical COVID-19-related efforts. These include organizations ensuring effective and equitable vaccine delivery, delivering life-saving COVID-19 related information to people through open-source tools and tele-training, and developing software that supports health workers in hardest-to-reach communities.