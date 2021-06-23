HPE Announces HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced at HPE Discover that it is extending its leadership in hybrid cloud with a comprehensive set of innovations to the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform, the industry’s most robust and proven platform for cloud services in the data center, in a colocation center and at the edge. Innovations span applications, security, silicon and software with automated, cloud-native capabilities that can be performed in just a few clicks and managed in a unified platform.

These innovations enable customers to transform and modernize their workloads to a cloud operating model, optimize and secure applications from edge to cloud, and achieve a future-ready position capable of addressing and leveraging all forms of data, regardless of location.

Additionally, HPE announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications across industries, such as for 5G, electronic medical records, financial services, data and risk analytics, and high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Together, these innovations extend HPE’s market leadership in delivering cloud services anywhere: in a customer’s data center, in a colocation center, or at the edge. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform now has over 1,200 customers representing $4.8 B in total contract value and a 95% customer renewal rate, and is actively sold by over 900 partners worldwide.

Pioneering cloud services for on-premises with the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform: HPE was the first to market four years ago in delivering an as-a-service cloud experience on premises and at the edge with the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, which provides cloud services for servers, storage, networking and a robust catalogue of software and workload applications, including container management and machine learning operations. Customers benefit from the agility and simplicity of the cloud and the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with on-premises. This winning combination is appealing to customers, and HPE continues to accelerate momentum in cloud services. In HPE’s most recent quarter, HPE GreenLake grew annual recurring revenue 30 percent and grew orders 41 percent year-over-year.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE, said, “The HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform empowers organizations to harness the power of all their data, regardless of location, and today’s announcements further extend HPE’s leadership in this hybrid cloud market. From silicon, software, and security, to workloads that organizations rely on to run their businesses, HPE continues to extend the reach of the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, to help customers accelerate digital transformation and generate tremendous business outcomes.”

HPE GreenLake Lighthouse: Agile, cloud-native solution removes configuration complexity to rapidly deliver multiple cloud services on-demand: Customers today require agility and flexibility to rapidly configure and provision different workloads based on dynamic business demands. To address these dynamic IT and business needs, HPE is introducing HPE GreenLake Lighthouse, which provides a seamless, intelligent operational experience to easily run and manage different workload-optimized solutions. HPE GreenLake Lighthouse is a secure, cloud-native platform that removes the entire process of having to order and await for a new configuration by allowing customers to add new cloud services in just a few clicks in HPE GreenLake Central and run them simultaneously in just minutes. Cloud-native and intelligent, the platform is built on HPE Ezmeral software to autonomously optimize different cloud services and workloads by composing resources to deliver the best performance, lowest cost or a balance of both, depending on business priorities.

Customers can use HPE GreenLake Lighthouse to run a variety of cloud services in any location, whether it is in their data center, with a colocation provider of their choice, or at the edge.