HP to Launch a Slew of Devices at CES 2021

HP is launching computing innovations essential to how and where people experience work and life. HP today unveiled new devices and solutions designed to power hybrid work environments and growing personal creative studios. The way we work and where it happens has elevated the need for technology that keeps us productive and collaborative. The ability to work together despite being apart has never been more important. HP meets this need with the new HP Dragonfly G2 and HP Dragonfly Max with next-level collaboration.

Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc, said, “We are looking beyond the device people use to what will improve their experience – from software that provides lighting control for video calls, peripherals that enable a more customized experience, to how services can make it easier to monitor and manage devices for a multitude of devices.”

The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 gives people the freedom to move around the house or the office as the world’s lightest compact business convertible with a starting weight at less than 1 kg. It is also part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio with striking finishes and accents that incorporate recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics. The device offers incredible power through 11th Gen Intel Core processors and new Intel integrated graphics and allows users to stay connected through impressively fast 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, with Tile now built in. The striking Dragonfly Blue chassis is a convertible 2-in-1 with an easy-to-clean design. New and improved features include crystal clear sound with Audio by Bang & Olufsen, now AI-enabled to maximize the audio experience for speech, music, and movies. HP’s new intrusion detection technology, HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

The HP Elite Dragonfly Max takes the Elite Dragonfly G2 beyond expectations to deliver the world’s most advanced collaboration in a business convertible. Available in Sparkling Black or Dragonfly Blue, the Elite Dragonfly Max provides a clear, crisp, and comfortable collaboration experience with enhanced features including: four wide-range microphones with AI-driven audio optimization, a 5 MP + IR camera for high quality video chatting, and an HP Eye Ease display with blue light technology with Eyesafecertification, to work, surf, or chat without burdening eyes.

The HP Elite Wireless Earbuds are the world’s most advanced earbuds for collaboration, with personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. Flow through the day with earbuds that seamlessly switch from a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone via the simple Windows® 10, iOS, or Android app. The Elite Wireless Earbuds will be offered as a bundle option with the Elite Dragonfly Max or available separately for purchase.

The HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero gives people the freedom to move and meet the demands of their multi-task, multi-place workday. With a starting weight under 2.5 lbs., this powerhouse comes equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, integrated Tile™ capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. People can work together even when apart with the integrated 720p HD camera, world-facing third microphone, top-firing speakers, and AI-based audio. Part of the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, the device hosts a variety of HP security features to keep sensitive data safe, including an HP Privacy Camera and optional HP Sure View Reflect to protect against visual hacking. The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging to reduce environmental impact.

Additional new devices from HP include: HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 transform to the workstyle of choice with a powerful processor, strong security, an optional 5G connection. HP Elite x2 G8 combines modern PC performance with pure tablet mobility for professionals who desire freedom to work anywhere without compromising on productivity, security, or privacy.