HP Introduces New Smart Tank Printers for Small Businesses and Homes

HP India introduced a new range of its ink tank printers -HP Smart Tank 700. Designed to offer a seamless printing experience, the new smart tank printers are powered with smart guided lighting, low ink and paper sensors with mobile alerts that informs users before the ink runs out. It is the first smart tank printer to offer users the ability to print on both sides of the page. Enabling cost-saving and environment conscious printing, it offers the best-in-class security features like secure boot, write protected memory and pre-set password for work from home requirements.

HP Smart Tank 700 printers allow businesses to do more, save more, and stress less. Innovated to notch up the premium printing experience, it has a high performance, system with a modern user interface, high quality print, and a revolutionary ink tank system.

The security features help maintain privacy and control, including the basic encryption and password control system. The printer ensures that its running without known vulnerabilities. While starting, it automatically checks the critical codes and if it’s compromised, instinctively stops. It also prevents the introduction of any malicious code while the printer is running.

Announcing the launch of HP Smart Tank 700 series printers, Mr. Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market, said, “At HP, we are constantly innovating to deliver utmost ease and a worry-free printing experience to our customers which is also pocket-friendly. HP Smart Tank 700 has been designed to meet the versatile needs of families and small business owners who want an affordable yet high quality printing through a modern and sustainable product.”

Building on the sustainability commitment, HP Smart Tank 700 printers are HP’s first ink tank printer to be made from over 25% recycled plastic. Reaffirming the company’s vision for a closed loop recycling process and reducing the amount of virgin plastic used, the printers’ compatible HP ink bottles can be recycled through HP Planet Partners.

Since saving is a top priority for small business owners and home users, this series comes with two years of ink supply that prints 12000 pages (black) and 8000 pages (color) and saves up to 80% on ink costs, making it an ideal printing solution for users with high-volume need.

Key Features:

Time-saving intuitions – Supports a spill free refill system; Enables organizations to print documents 50% faster with Smart Shortcuts, text recognition and intelligent file naming

Connected and mobile – Has quick and easy set up enabled by dual band Wi-Fi, & Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE); HP Smart App reduces the hassle of connecting with a network with the option of customizable shortcuts; allows easy mobile scanning and printing.

Smart Productivity – Offers users to print on both sides of the page; Allows high-quality printing with – HP Smart Tank 790 and HP Smart Tank 750 offers a warranty of one year or first 50,000 pages, whichever is earlier; HP Smart Tank 720 offers a warranty of one year or the first 30,000 pages, whichever is earlier.

Security – Secure boot: Helps make sure that a device boot with the software trusted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and immediately stops if it’s compromised; FW Code-Signing Validation: Validates memory code, then stops and notifies the consumer if it’s not authentic; Write-Protected Memory: Avoids the introduction of malicious codes while the printer is running; Randomized Password: Allows to pre-set password to prevent intruders from accessing printer settings; Automatic FW updates: The updates ensure that the devices are running without any known vulnerabilities