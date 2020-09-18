HP Announced New Innovations for Businesses with Hybrid and Distributed Workforces

HP has announced a range of new innovations designed to meet the needs of businesses with hybrid workplaces and distributed workforces to make remote employees as productive, connected and secure as possible, while seeking cost-effective ways to buy and manage IT.

“HP’s new innovations are customer focused and will create benchmarks across its PC, print and services portfolios. With organizations prioritizing their investments in technology to enable their employees with flexible, hybrid working environments, HP aims to offer them best experiences on the devices, performance and essential support.” said Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India Market.

Enhanced PC solutions to enable new ways of working: The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7, the world’s lightest AMD-based business notebook, is designed to keep users productive in the home or office or on-the-go with a starting weight of under one kg and long battery life.

Reinvented print solutions deliver value, simplicity and efficiency: The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series is HP’s smallest enterprise printer providing seamless remote management and the world’s most secure printing experience: End-to-end secure printing system that goes beyond the hardware including the cartridge – robust security features include HP Sure Start with automatic self-healing which lets the printer protect, detect, and self-recover from vulnerabilities and attacks; and HP Trusted Platform Module (TPM) which provides secure device identity with certificate private keys, strengthening protection of encrypted credentials and data. Seamless remote fleet management frees up IT resources for strategic priorities – easy remote management of devices and settings with HP Web Jetadmin and HP JetAdvantage Security Manager, as well as easy deployment and integration of HP and third-party solutions with the HP Open Extensibility Platform. Also support card readers and allow users to use personalized settings to print from their own queue.

HP also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware – enabling a consistent, secure operational system across HP’s entire enterprise printer series. Launching with the LaserJet Enterprise 400 series, FutureSmart 5 provides customers investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows.

Delivering new ways of buying and managing: HP understands the complexity and challenges businesses face in today’s unpredictable climate. It is therefore bringing to market a new solution-oriented program providing peace of mind and ultimate productivity. HP Business Boost provides the right technology, security, and support services enabling SMBs to manage the workforce evolution at an affordable monthly cost.

These new innovations and solutions were announced at HP Reinvent, HP’s annual global partner event. At the event, HP also issued a call-to-action to its partner community to lean in to driving meaningful change across the global IT industry in the three pillars of Sustainable Impact: people, planet and community – with an emphasis on racial and gender equality. Diversifying the IT channel ecosystem is a central component of HP’s new Amplify channel partner program launching November 1.