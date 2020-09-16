HONOR Announced the 19.9 mm HONOR Hunter V700 gaming notebook

During the Honor Smart Life conference held in Beijing, HONOR officially announced the HONOR Hunter V700 gaming notebook, the first gaming notebook in HONOR’s all-scenario line-up. In addition to fulfilling the performance expectations of gamers, this new gaming notebook also features a unique design and innovations in cooling technology. Pre-orders starting today in Chinese Mainland, HONOR Hunter V700 will start at RMB 7499.

Traditional gaming notebooks tend to be thick and heavy to meet the high-performance and heat dissipation requirements expected in this category. HONOR believes the pursuit of performance can co-exist with a lightweight and portable design. The result is that the HONOR Hunter V700 measures just 369.7 x 253 x 19.9 mm, and is built using premium aluminum alloy with a sleek and streamlined profile.

Even though the notebook’s size is more similar to that of 15.6-inch notebooks, HONOR Hunter V700 features a 16.1-inch display with a 4.7-mm narrow border on both sides. The screen resolution of the HONOR Hunter is 1920 x 1080, with a wide color gamut of 100% sRGB (typical value), a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and up to 300 nits (typical value) brightness.

Though less than 20mm thick, the HONOR Hunter V700 comes with a complete set of I/O ports, including one 3.5mm audio, one USB 2.0, one RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, one HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.2 ports, and one Type-C display/data port.

To ensure gamers get the best possible experience, HONOR Hunter V700 is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10750H processor (or optional 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H processor), and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (or optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti), with next-generation 192-bit 6GB GDDR6 memory.

The HONOR Hunter V700 comes with up to 16GB DDR4 memory (user upgradeable to 32GB) and two NVMe SSDs for up to a total of 1TB storage.

Heat dissipation is a challenging factor for thin notebooks, and for that, the HONOR Hunter V700 adopts a Wind Valley design. When the cover is closed, the heat dissipation panel is retracted, keeping the body slim. When opened, the wind valley channel at the base is automatically revealed to form an air intake vent of 8.5 mm, increasing the air intake volume by 40 percent. The rotating shaft of the wind valley has passed HONOR Lab’s stringent tests, having been opened and closed more than 50,000 times, a testament to its durability.