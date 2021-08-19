Honeywell Wins Industry Honors At The Prestigious Zinnov Awards 2021

Honeywell today announced that it won two awards at the 12th Zinnov Awards 2021, including ‘Great Place to Innovate‘ and ‘Next Generation Women Leaders.’ The Zinnov Awards recognize champions of change, visionaries and trailblazers from the Indian technology community.

The ‘Great Place to Innovate’ award is a coveted recognition among Indian multinationals and technology companies as it honours organizations that are focused on value creation in India and make concerted efforts across five key areas: organization charter, culture, internal programs and processes, external linkages, and innovation metrics.

Honeywell won for relentlessly driving innovation and technologies developed in response to the pandemic. These solutions were engineered in India, with teams working collaboratively through the lockdown.

The ‘Next Generation Women Leaders‘ category recognizes women leaders who have excelled at mentoring upcoming talent and serve as an inspiration for the industry. Honeywell’s senior director for Human Resources, Dr. Urmi Chatterjee, won for her exemplary work in nurturing I&D and developing the next generation of women leaders. She helps spearhead Honeywell inclusion and diversity (I&D) initiatives in India and globally. At Honeywell, I&D is the foundation of a performance culture that promotes respect, understanding and appreciation of different perspectives, backgrounds and experiences.

Samuel Pratap, President, Honeywell Technology Solutions

“Innovation is a part of our DNA, and the diversity of people and their experiences are our ultimate differentiator. Honeywell’s India commitment is evident in three state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering operations and four global centers of excellence for technology development and innovation,” said Samuel Pratap, President, Honeywell Technology Solutions. “This recognition is an inspiration to continue pushing the boundaries of technology and develop state-of-the-art products and software that help solve our customers’ toughest challenges.”

The 12th edition of Zinnov Awards focused exclusively on global centers of excellence in India, especially those whose mettle was tested due to COVID-19.