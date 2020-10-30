Honeywell Releases Next Gen Quantum Computer

Honeywell announced a breakthrough in the early era of quantum computing with the introduction of its next-generation quantum computer, the System Model H1. The H1 generation of computer features Honeywell’s differentiated quantum charge-coupled device1 (QCCD) trapped-ion technology and is strategically designed to be rapidly upgraded throughout its lifetime.

The newest generation quantum computer from Honeywell initially offers 10 fully connected qubits, a proven quantum volume of 128 (the highest measured in the industry) and unique features such as mid-circuit measurement and qubit reuse, which were made possible through Honeywell’s heritage of precision controls expertise. This announcement further affirms the company’s commitment to rapidly increase quantum volume by at least an order of magnitude annually for the next five years.

System Model H1 is directly accessible to enterprises via a cloud application programming interface (API), as well as through Microsoft Azure Quantum, and alongside channel partners including Zapata Computing and Cambridge Quantum Computing. Access to System Model H1 is through a subscription that provides customers access to Honeywell’s most technologically advanced quantum computer on the market.

“Honeywell’s aggressive quantum computing roadmap reflects our commitment to achieving commercial scale for our quantum business. Our subscription-based model provides enterprise customers with access to Honeywell’s most advanced system available,” said Tony Uttley, President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions. “Honeywell’s unique methodology enables us to systematically and continuously ‘upgrade’ the H1 generation of systems through increased qubit count, even higher fidelities and unique feature modifications.”

In addition to the announced H1 computer, Honeywell confirmed it has already begun integration activities for its future System Model H2 generation as well as development activities in support of its H3 generation and beyond.

Honeywell’s novel trapped-ion qubits can be uniformly generated with errors better understood compared with alternative qubit technologies that do not use individual atoms. These high-performance operations require deep experience across multiple disciplines, including atomic physics, optics, cryogenics, lasers, magnetics, ultra-high vacuum, and precision control systems– areas where Honeywell has a long heritage of experience and expertise.

Honeywell is also disclosing the latest enterprise companies with access to its quantum computer. That list includes DHL and Merck as well as a collaboration with Accenture. These companies demonstrate the wide range of quantum computing use cases, which include pharmaceuticals and logistics as well as Honeywell’s own internal applications in its Aerospace and Performance Materials and Technologies businesses. Honeywell’s differentiated technology, exemplified by the high-fidelity quantum operations and fully connected qubits with mid-circuit measurement and qubit reuse, enables customers to push the frontier of quantum computing applications.

“We believe that addressing tomorrow’s global logistics challenges requires an unwavering commitment to advancing some of today’s most promising technologies, and that includes Quantum Computing. By attempting to solve computationally complex problems with Honeywell, we have taken another step towards exploring improving operational efficiencies and leveraging quantum computing’s potential to innovate within the logistics industry,” said Justin Baird, head of innovation, Asia Pacific, for DHL Customer Solutions & Innovation.