Honeywell And Ict Academy Collaborate To Develop 50 Centres Of Excellence For Skilling In India

Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) has entered into a three-year partnership with ICT Academy to create centres of excellence for skill development in 50 colleges across the country. As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, Honeywell has committed INR 10 crore (INR 100M) in the first year to develop these centres, which will offer certifications in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Big Data Analytics, and Nano technology. This upskilling program will empower 15,000 students – half of whom are women – through the project cycle and provide job placements.

The program offers a globally recognized certificate that will benefit bright students from marginalized sections of society who are enrolled in engineering, arts, and science colleges in tier-1 and tier-2 cities across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. HHSIF is also establishing centers for women students, demonstrating Honeywell’s commitment to promoting inclusion and diversity in the country’s workforce.

Ashish Gaikwad, President, Honeywell India, and Director, HHSIF, said, “As Industry 4.0 transforms the world of work to boost people productivity, asset effectiveness, and process efficiency, there is a growing need for a future-ready workforce that is equipped with the right skillsets. Digital fluency is necessary to gain employment in tech-related fields, and Honeywell is proud to partner with ICT Academy to contribute to this skilling initiative.”

The student learning pathway in the program includes 100 hours of classroom sessions, personal mentoring in select technologies, proficiency assessments, certification, and campus placements. Honeywell leaders will also volunteer personal time to evaluate content, deliver guest lectures, and mentor students.

Speaking about this partnership, Dr. Anbuthambi Bhojarajan, President, ICT Academy, said, “Technology has become part of every business. As technologies evolve, skilling will be key to employment and economic development. At ICT Academy, we continuously strive to develop a sustainable skill ecosystem right from the bottom of the pyramid by collaborating with corporates, government, and academia. Our partnership with Honeywell is a step forward to serve society and will enable needy students to get trained in technologies required in the fourth industrial revolution.”

ICT Academy, an initiative of the Government of India, collaborates with state governments and industries to equip teachers and students with skills that match industry requirements and generate employment in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and rural areas.

HHSIF’s programs are inspired by global and national priorities under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and related national policies. The Government of India’s Economic Survey of India 2020-21 identified “saving lives and livelihoods” as one of the top priorities in the post-pandemic period. Government policies reflect the need for setting up health infrastructure, awakening and empowering communities, and restoring livelihoods. Accordingly, HHSIF’s programs focus on education and skill development, gender equality, natural resources and the environment, holistic rural development, and disaster management.