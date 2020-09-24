Hitachi Vantara Enhances its Hyperconverged Infrastructure Portfolio

New Enhancements and Capabilities for Hitachi Unified Compute Platform HC, Hitachi Unified Compute Platform RS Break Down Infrastructure Silos to Deliver Seamless, Scalable and Simplified Edge-to-Core-to-Cloud Management

Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure and solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. has introduced new enhancements and capabilities to its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) portfolio with updates to Hitachi Unified Compute Platform (UCP) HC and Hitachi UCP RS. The latest updates provide added benefits to customers including faster provisioning with new Hitachi UCP Advisor, certified support for SAP HANA workloads, new Intel Cascade Lake Xenon Refresh processors that increase performance, and enhanced lifecycle management capabilities that deliver non-disruptive upgrades.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 will leave everlasting impacts on how people around the world do business and live their day-to-day lives. For IT, this means supporting larger mobile and remote workforces with federated collaboration, an elevated focus on infrastructure resiliency and cybersecurity, and accelerated digital transformation initiatives,” said Bobby Soni, president, Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara. “Hitachi Vantara is rapidly evolving our strategy to support CIOs and their teams, and our hyperconverged infrastructure solutions help them simplify digital infrastructure management as they grapple with today’s new realities.”

Hitachi’s updated HCI solutions unify cloud infrastructure management with seamless interoperability across customers’ environments of traditional storage, HCI-powered hybrid clouds and public clouds. The latest offerings include a scalable and simplified foundation for hybrid cloud, allowing customers to rapidly scale out data center architecture designs when increased data center resources are required.

Hitachi Unified Compute Platform HC and Hitachi Unified Compute Platform RS are available now from Hitachi Vantara and its global network of business partners.