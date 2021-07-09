ASUS and Flipkart Announce Strategic Partnership

ASUS, the Taiwanese tech major, and Flipkart, India’s home-grown e-commerce marketplace, announced yet another strategic partnership for a new category of products. The partnership will kick off with both companies announcing the launch of a new range of innovative products that are designed to be ‘Thoughtfully Simple’ yet highly affordable on July 15, 2021 at 12 noon.

The partnership with Flipkart is one of the major steps in a series of other strategic efforts by ASUS to deepen its commitment to the Indian market and serve the unmet needs of Indian consumers designed with ASUS’ world-class, in-house engineering, R&D and design resources.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS, said, “India has the stature of home market within ASUS and we are deeply committed to the needs of our Indian consumers and the Indian Market. To enable and help millions of our Indian customers to digitally access education, ecommerce, social interaction and work. Flipkart has been our long-term strategic partner to bring in path breaking innovations to the Indian market. We are very happy and strongly believe this collaboration will bring about a radical change in the digital lives of Indians.” Commenting on the announcement, Mr Ajay Veer Yadav, Senior Vice-President, Mobiles, Electronics and Large Appliances at Flipkart said, “As India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart continues to meet customers’ evolving requirements with its widest selection of products and delivering it in a safe and hygienic manner across the country. In this endeavor, Asus has been a long-standing partner with its best-in-class technology solutions and I’m excited to take this partnership ahead with the upcoming launch of a new range of its offerings aimed at simplifying digital access for millions of Indians and I expect it to become a customer favorite.”