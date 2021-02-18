Hikvision Introduces Video Security Cameras with ColorVu Technology

Prama Hikvision has been leading the Indian security industry in Video Security for years. The company has recently introduced its all new ColorVu Cameras powered by the new Hikvision ColorVu Technology. ColorVu Technology enables cameras to produce colorful videos, even in extremely dimly lit environments.

When using a conventional camera with infrared lighting for night monitoring, people, vehicles, or other important objects are blurry and blend into the background, making it difficult to identify details.Color-related information is crucial for many scenarios and are a great asset for data and analyses. However, conventional cameras often lose important details when rendering only black and white images. ColorVu Technology is our solution to this common challenge faced by many security system users.

Hikvision ColorVu Cameras’ powerful ability to capture details in low lighting comes from two specific breakthroughs in hardware technologies: advanced lenses and high-performance sensors. Coupled with a supplemental light for extremely dark scenarios, ColorVu cameras guarantee video with colorful details when you need them.

Residential: Residential buildings, whether townhouses, multi-family homes, or apartments, often have several low-light areas that become potentially risky and difficult to navigate in darkness, such as walkways, stairwells, and other outdoor areas. ColorVu cameras provide unmatched surveillance where incidents or accidents occur, and illuminates areas to reduce risk and improve safety for tenants and visitors. Better quality imaging improves suspect identification when needed, providing a safer environment for residents.

Small Businesses: Users can monitor entrances and exits as well as dimly-lit interior and exterior areas where theft or other crimes occur, such as dark hallways and walkways, dumpster areas, and loading docks. Enjoy better illumination with ColorVu cameras while they protect your employees, customers and assets, helping them to feel safe around and within your property.

Parking Lots: Parking lots are difficult to protect for many reasons. But ColorVu uses sophisticated supplemental lighting to make parking areas easier to secure; this means there is no need for additional lighting to capture high-quality, full color images. ColorVu’s environmentally-friendly natural light will not interfere with a driver’s vision, as opposed to harsh, bright, or discolored lights. All these features reduce costs and ensure high-resolution, detailed imagery—such as the color of a person’s clothing or the color of a car—and everything is recorded for forensic review when necessary.

Parks and Recreation Areas: Strategically placed ColorVu Cameras illuminate areas with limited lighting that pose risks for accidents or other incidents such as walkways, play areas, entrances to the restrooms, and exercise areas. Better evening and night time illumination keeps members of the community feeling safe and comfortable.