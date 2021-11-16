Hikvision India Unveils Smart Boom Barrier Solutions for Easy Vehicle Access Control at Toll Plazas & Housing Complexes

Hikvision India has recently introduced Smart Boom Barrier Solutions, these new launches include DS-TMG51X series barrier gate in the premier segment and DS-TMG4BXseriesbarrier gate in the economy segment.

“India’s road infrastructure and highway network are rapidly developing with new toll plazas. The demand is emanating from the housing sector, which requires the state-of-the-art Smart Boom Barrier Solutions in residential housing complexes. Hikvision’s Smart Boom Barrier Solutions are very useful value additions to the premier and economy segments. We are sure these Smart Boom Barrier Solutions are going to add value to the security of Toll Plazas and housing complexes,” said, Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

DS-TMG51X series barrier gate is applicable to entrance and exit management. It is widely used in road toll station, parking lot, community, enterprise entrance and exit, etc. to manage the entering and exiting of vehicles and record vehicle passing times. It can be controlled automatically via parking lot management system, or via handle, remote controller, buttons, etc.

DS-TMG4BX series barrier gate is applicable to entrance and exit management. It is widely used in road toll station, parking lot, community, enterprise entrance and exit, etc. to manage the entering and exiting of vehicles and record vehicle passing times. It can be controlled automatically via parking lot management system, or via remote control.

As an important part of vehicle access system, object detection is commonly required to detect vehicles and pedestrians, and then link to camera for license plate recognition or barrier gate control. Radar Detector is a smarter option than traditional Loop Detectors and Infrared Detectors for object detection to enable vehicle access control. Anti-fall Radar and Trigger Radar give impressive performance. Anti-fall radar can detect vehicles, non-motorized vehicle and pedestrians, and protect them from being hit by the barrier gate. Trigger radar can detect vehicles accurately. These radars have easy installation process and high reliability. They are side-mounted, highly adaptable and reliable with scene self-learning capabilities. They are based on microwave high-precision positioning technology with lower false alarm rate.

DS-TMG033 Series Barrier Gate Anti-Fall Radar, with the modern microwave and high-speed digital signal processing technology, features in high precision, free debugging, high reliability, etc. It can be applied in parking lot and entrance and exit of underground garage to effectively avoid the arm of the barrier gate falling down when there is vehicle or pedestrian passing. It plays an important role of the intelligent parking system.