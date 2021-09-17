Hikvision India Shines at FSAI MahaYatra

Hikvision India has participated in the FSAI MahaYatra, organised by the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) from 26 -28 August 2021. There were three events organised under the aegis of the FSAI MahaYatra, including Fire& Security India Expo (FSIE) – (Virtual On-line Expo), 26-28 August, India Fire & Security Yatra (IFSY), 27August, (On-site and the Virtual Conference at 21 Chapters in 21 Cities) and FIST Awards 2021, 27August, On-site and Virtual (21 Chapters) were organized as a part of the FSAI MahaYatra. Hikvision India has won the Product of the Year Access Control Systems (Hardware-Software) award at the Finest India Skill & Talent (FIST) Awards in the Access Control category.

The first day’s FSIE event was inaugurated by Dr. Vikram Singh, Former DGP of UP. This was preceded by a welcome address by Mr. Suresh Menon. National President, FSAI highlighting various attributes of all the three events. This was followed by an introductory talk by Ms. Rakhi Deepak, National secretary, FSAI. Dr. Singh also chaired the opening session and covered various nuances on how to handle the safety, health and security relevant concerns likely to crop up while educational institutions are getting geared for reopening.

Commenting on the Hikvision’s participation in the FSAI MahaYatra, Ashish P. Dhakan, MD and CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Hikvision India had proactively participated in the FSAI’s MahaYatra to present its latest technologies and product innovations in the Indian security market. It is one of the most unique on-site and virtual expo platforms for the fire and security segments. We were happy to showcase the latest products and innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and IoT. We had won the most coveted FIST Award in the Access Control Systems (Hardware/Software) as Product of The Year Award. This is an affirmation of our faith and conviction in the research and development to drive the excellence and innovation. FSAI MahaYatra has added value through FSIE, IFSY and FIST Award events.”