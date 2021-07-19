Hikvision EZVIZ C3N Smart Wireless Camera with Color Night Vision Capabilities

It’s difficult to find a wireless security camera, which works well in outdoor conditions. Due to poor Wi-Fi connectivity most wireless cameras are meant to be installed in the close proximity of the Wi-Fi internet router.

To overcome the above mentioned challenges EZVIZ has come up with C3N smart wireless camera. The C3N is your ideal choice to secure your outdoor premises – parking areas, gardens, lawns, lobby, entry/exit points, pathways, etc. C3N is a 1080p FullHD resolution wireless camera. This helps to provide a super sharp, high quality video during the day and as well during the night. C3N is equipped with two built-in spotlights and two infrared (IR) lights which helps to provide sharp color images even in pitch-black darkness and more than just helping produce color night time imaging. The spotlights can also be used as floodlights to brighten hidden areas around your property.

The C3N has Smart Night Mode wherein the C3N will automatically switch from black-and-white monitoring to color monitoring, turning on the spotlights when it detects human movement. The alert video will be recorded in full-colour, so you get all the details needed.

The C3N has the embedded AI algorithm intelligently, which detects the motion of human in real-time and you will be alerted immediately on your smartphone. The C3N is powered by advanced PQ technology, which senses the actual environment and helps in automatically adjusting the image brightness to avoid overexposure.

As C3N has a 2 inbuilt spot lights, the camera will automatically trigger and flash two spotlights to scare off and deter any unwanted visitors. What’s more, when the person turns their head to the flashing light source by instinct, they will be clearly recorded on camera. The C3N’s built-in noise-cancelling microphone picks up clear audio up to 5 meters (16.4 ft.) away. Now you can hear and see what’s happening in your backyard no matter where you are. C3N’s whole metallic enclosure provides stronger protection and enhanced heat dissipation. Additionally, with an IP67 rating, it can withstand rainy, sunny, stormy, and even snowy days.

C3N is empowered with advanced H.265 video compression standard, which helps to achieve better video quality with only half the bandwidth and half the storage space compared to the previous H.264 video compression standard. The camera has built in Micro SD card slot wherein a Micro SD Card can be inserted of up to 256GB.

