Hikvision Announces its Webcam debut

Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competence, has announced the launch of its brand-new webcam products to the global market. The product family currently comprises four different series – Ultra, Pro, Live, and Value – designed for various scenarios and user groups, and with bespoke feature sets.

According to industry analyst firms, the global live streaming market is expected to continue growing significantly the coming years. The increase in video streaming among citizens and businesses in all verticals is reported as the main driver for market growth, with content creators diversifying their material and activities, and connecting with audiences in new ways. In addition, complete and partial lockdowns during the COVID-19 crisis also positively impacted the live streaming industry. To provide immersive video conferencing and streaming experiences, users need webcams that deliver high-resolution imaging and excellent-quality sound in a range of scenarios. Hikvision has designed and developed its new webcam range to meet this need.

The Hikvision Ultra series of webcams are specifically designed for remote conferencing. The highlight of this series is its PTZ control capability, which offers 5x optical zoom capabilities. This means that users can see meeting presentations or discussions without straining their eyes. Additionally, PTZ control allows users to pan across 330°, helping them adjust their viewing angle easily, without missing a thing.

Hikvision’s new webcam range also includes Pro webcams for remote conferencing. These are ideal for business professionals, offering an outstanding, immersive sound and video experience, with a sleek design and an elegant, anodized finish. Pro webcams offer an Auto Focus feature and built-in dual-microphone, ensuring that audio and video is always crystal clear during presentations, conferences, or group discussions. The cube-shaped Hikvision Live series of webcams is designed for live streaming, eCommerce, and gaming applications. If a product is being presented in a live program, for example, the webcam view can be changed – both horizontally and vertically – thanks to magnetic mountings on all four sides of the casing.

These webcams also offer Sharp Auto Focus, which ensures that images of people and objects are sharp and clear at all times. Importantly, the webcams’ ‘touchable supplemental LED light’ feature enables users to adjust brightness in accordance with the surrounding environment.

The Hikvision Value series is our range of entry level webcams. These have a compact design, making them perfect for online education applications that connect school teachers and students.

The webcam comes with a built-in microphone, which incorporates advanced algorithms to reduce noise and improve sound quality. Its wide-angle lens provides maximum coverage, with no image distortion. This is particularly useful for teachers giving lessons in a classroom, where both the teacher and the blackboard, or wall-mounted screen, can be viewed clearly in a single frame.