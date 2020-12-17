HFCL Starts Commercial Production of FTTH Cables from its Hyderabad Facility

HFCL’s new Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Cable manufacturing Facility at Hyderabad, Telangana has commenced commercial production of Optical Fiber Cables for Fiber to Home Applications, w.e.f. 16th December, 2020. With the start of this new Facility at Hyderabad, HFCL together with its subsidiary company, viz. HTL Limited, has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in India with a capacity of 6 lakh kms per annum.

The Company had earlier invested Rs.260 crores in Hyderabad Plant for the manufacturing of Optical Fiber that was commissioned in January, 2020. This new state-of-the-art, automated high-speed FTTH cable Facility has come up with a fresh outlay of Rs.40 crores to ensure high throughput, economies of scale and highest quality standards. Thus far, Rs.300 crores have been invested in Hyderabad Facility as part of the Company’s expansion roadmap.

Speaking on this development, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “Our latest Facility in Hyderabad makes HFCL the largest FTTH player in the Country. India is seeing buoyant FTTH activity driven by private telcos and Government’s thrust on rural network deployment. Expanding FTTH rollouts will not only boost our Country’s 4G connectivity but it will also enhance our readiness for 5G. The momentum in penetration of high-speed internet, increasing investment in digital networks and growing demand for affordable access makes us excited to serve the next generation communication needs of customers in India and across the globe.”

The FTTH cable Plant has backward integration for supplies of major raw materials like Optical Fiber and ARP rods from the Company’s existing manufacturing Facilities, further strengthening the supply chain.

Apart from supplying FTTH cables to telecom service providers in India, HFCL will also be exporting them to more than 30 countries where the Company is already having its presence. The Company will be marketing the FTTH Cables under its brand name of HFCL.