HFCL Appoints Beetel Teletech as ND for its ‘IO’ product line

HFCL is pleased to announce the signing up of a nationwide distribution agreement with Beetel Teletech (Beetel) for its ‘IO’ line of next-generation products. Under this agreement, Beetel, as the National Distributor, will be marketing HFCL’s complete portfolio of products under ‘IO’ brand. These include latest generation Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, P2P & P2MP Unlicensed Band Radios, L2 & L3 Switches, and highly specialized antennas.

Signing up of this distribution agreement, on the back of successful shipment of 150,000+ ‘IO’ units within the first 12 months of its launch, is aimed at twin-fold gains. On the one hand, it is going to strengthen HFCL’s product distribution network for the existing and future product lines. On the other hand, it is aimed at accelerating expansion of market share for maturing products while reducing the time to market for recently launched and to be launched products.

Launched in October 2019, ‘IO’ is HFCL’s industry leading brand of Network Access Solutions. It offers a wide range of wireless and switching products. Beetel, on the back of its robust pan-India distribution network, will ensure seamless and continuous availability of the extensive portfolio of IO products, under this partnership. Beetel’s in-depth knowledge of the market will be invaluable in supporting IO’s expansion plans and its vision of providing Internet for all.

Commenting on the potential of this partnership, Mr. Jitendra Chaudhary, Executive President HFCL said, “We, at IO, are fully committed to our distribution partners. Cognizant and appreciative of the crucial role they play in seamless, across-markets delivery and deployment of our products and solutions, we work with our partners as our own extension, both echoing the same belief and confidence in our customer value proposition. We are confident that Beetel Teletech’s broad reach, technical and sales expertise, and deep insights into the networking market, will undoubtedly help us proliferate our products and services”,

Mr Sanjeev Chabbra, MD&CEO, Beetel said, “We, at Beetel, are excited and thrilled to collaborate with HFCL as their Value Added Distributor for the Indian market. We are bullish about the overall growth of the access market. We are confident that we will be playing a pivotal role in their journey of providing Internet for all through their world-class next-gen Made in India Access Solutions. We look forward to opening new frontiers, maximizing reach, exhibiting numerous benefits of securing a connection via IO’s extensive product portfolio”,