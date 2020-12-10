Hewlett Packard Enterprise Accelerates Mainstream Enterprise Adoption for High Performance Computing with World’s Most Powerful Solutions Delivered as a service through HPE GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it is accelerating mainstream enterprise adoption of high performance computing (HPC) by offering its market-leading HPC solutions as a service through HPE GreenLake. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services for HPC allow customers to combine the power of an agile, elastic, pay-per-use cloud experience with the world’s most-proven, market-leading HPC systems from HPE. Now any enterprise can tackle their most demanding compute and data-intensive workloads, to power AI and ML initiatives, speed time to insight, and create new products and experiences through a flexible as-a-service platform that customers can run on-premises or in a colocation facility.

The new offering removes the complexity and cost associated with traditional HPC deployments by delivering fully managed, pre-bundled services based on purpose-built HPC systems, software, storage and networking solutions that come in small, medium or large options. Customers can order these through a self-service portal with simple point-and-click functions to choose the right configuration for their workload needs and receive services in little as 14 days.

“The massive growth in data, along with Artificial Intelligence and high performance analytics, is driving an increased need for HPC in enterprises of all sizes, from the Fortune 500 to startups,” said Peter Ungaro, senior vice president and general manager, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions (MCS), at HPE. “We are transforming the market by delivering industry-leading HPC solutions in simplified, pre-configured services that control costs and improve governance, scalability and agility through HPE GreenLake. These HPC cloud services enable any enterprise to access the most powerful HPC and AI capabilities and unlock greater insights that will power their ability to advance critical research and achieve bold customer outcomes.”

World’s Powerful HPC Portfolio Goes Mainstream with On-Demand, Fully-Managed, Pay-per-use Services

HPC provides massive computing power, along with modeling and simulation capabilities, to turn complex data into digital models that help researchers and engineers understand what something will look like and perform in the real world. HPC also provides optimal performance to run AI and analytics to increase predictability. These combined capabilities are used to solve challenges from vaccine discovery and weather forecasting to improving designs of cars, planes and even personal and consumer products such as shampoo and laundry detergent.

According to Intersect360 Research, the HPC market will grow by more than 40%, reaching almost $55 billion in revenue by 2024, to support ongoing data growth, including data from emerging applications and endpoints, such as AI training models and edge devices, to efficiently process and analyze data.

However, traditional deployment and management of HPC systems is costly, complex, and resource-intensive. Top concerns involve system costs, operational costs related to power and cooling, and lack of skilled HPC technical staff, according to Hyperion Research.

HPE is dramatically simplifying this experience by speeding up deployment of HPC projects by up 75% and reducing capital expenditures by up to 40%1 by offering its world-leading HPC portfolio through HPE GreenLake cloud services. Enterprises can deploy these services in any data center environment, whether on-premises in their own enterprise or in a colocation facility, and gain fully managed services that allow them to pay for only what they use, empowering them to focus on running their projects to increase time-to-insight and accelerate innovation.

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services for High Performance Computing (HPC)

HPE will initially offer an HPC service based on HPE Apollo systems, combined with storage and networking technologies, which are purpose-built for running modeling and simulation workloads. The service also leverages key HPC software for HPC workload management, support for HPC-specific containers and orchestration, and HPC cluster management and monitoring. HPE plans to expand the rest of its HPC portfolio to as-a-service offerings in the future.

Customers can choose these bundles from small, medium or large configurations, receive in as little as 14 days, and gain a fully managed service from HPE.

As part of the offering, customers will gain the following features to easily manage, deploy and control costs for their HPC services:

HPE GreenLake Central offers an advanced software platform for customers to manage and optimize their HPC services

HPE Self-service dashboard enables users to run and manage HPC clusters on their own, without disrupting workloads, through a point-and-click function

HPE Consumption Analytics provides at-a-glance analytics of usage and cost based on metering through HPE GreenLake

HPC, AI & App Services standardizes and packages HPC workloads into containers, making it easier to modernize, transfer and access data. The factory process is leveraged by experts to quickly move applications into a container platform as needed

From Research to Reality: Improving Accuracy, Product Design and Quality

Zenseact, a software developer for autonomous driving solutions based in Sweden and China, uses HPE’s HPC solutions as-a-service through HPE GreenLake for modeling and simulation capabilities to analyze the hundreds of petabytes of data it generates globally from its network of test vehicles and software development centers. The solutions help fuel Zenseact’s mission to model and simulate autonomous driving experiences to develop next-generation software to support driver safety.

“At Zenseact, our mission is to improve Advanced Driver-Assisted Systems and Automated Driving to create robust and flexible solutions that will push the envelope in technological innovation and transform the driving experience,” said Robert Tapper, CIO at Zenseact. “By deploying HPE’s high performance computing solutions as-a-service with HPE GreenLake, we are addressing our mission by performing 10,000 simulations per second, based on driving data from our test cars, to accelerate insights for designing software to enable safe autonomous vehicles.”

Other enterprise use case examples include:

Building safer cars – Car manufacturers can model and test vehicle functions to improve designs, from simulating effectiveness of rubber types in tires to performing crash simulations to test impact for potential injuries to drivers and passengers.

Improving manufacturing with sustainable materials: Simulation is used to discover new materials for additional, sustainable options for aluminum and plastic packaging to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Making critical millisecond-decisions in finance markets: Financial analysts can predict critical stock trends and trade, and even improve risk management, in milliseconds in a fast-paced financial services environment where quick and accurate insight is critical.

Advancing discovery for drug treatment: Scientists at research labs and pharmaceutical companies can perform complex simulations to understand biological and chemical interactions that can lead to new drug therapies for curing diseases.

Accelerating oil & gas exploration – Performing simulations, combined with dedicated seismic analytics, can increase discovery and accuracy of oil reservoirs while reducing overall exploration safety risks and costs by identifying when and where to drill for oil.

Optimizing the HPC Experience with a Dedicated HPC Partner Ecosystem

HPE has a robust ecosystem of HPC partners to help enterprises easily deploy solutions for any workload need, in any data center environment. Partners include:

Colocation Facilities: Customers can free up their own real estate by choosing to deploy their HPC systems and equipment in a colocation facility and use their services remotely through HPE GreenLake. HPE colocation partners for HPC deployments, which provide scalable, energy-efficient data centers, include atNorth (formerly Advania Data Center), CyrusOne and ScaleMatrix.

Independent Software Vendors (ISV): HPE collaborates with partners, such as Activeeon, Ansys, Core Scientific and TheUberCloud to provide solutions to optimize a range of software application needs from automation, artificial intelligence, analytics and blockchain to computer-aided engineering (CAE) and computer-aided design (CAD) that are critical to improving time-to-market for manufacturing, engineering and product design.

HPE Combines the Power of Two Market-Leading Platforms

HPE GreenLake cloud services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. The business group has grown to more than $4 billion in total contract value, supporting various customers across the globe, including recent wins with Kern County in California, Nokia and YF Life Insurance International Ltd.

Similarly, HPE’s HPC offerings continue to be favored for a range of HPC needs, helping HPE become number one in HPC market share to date, according to the Hyperion Research HPC Vendor Server Market Share data. HPE’s HPC business recently gained momentum to fuel research and other R&D initiatives for customers such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory, Pawsey Supercomputing Centre in Australia, Stony Brook University, and the European High Performance Joint Undertaking.