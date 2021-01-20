HERE Technologies Partners with Ramco Systems to Add Location Intelligence

HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, has today announced a partnership with Ramco Systems, a leading global cloud enterprise software provider, to embed location intelligence in their Logistics ERP platform.

Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated and smart platform engineered to provide an end-to-end comprehensive business solution for 3PLs, Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarders, Project Cargo, Reefer Logistics, E-Commerce Logistics and Parcel/Express Service Providers. By embedding geo-visualization layers provided by HERE, Ramco’s clients can benefit from real-time viewing of their logistics operations using HERE Maps.

In addition, Ramco will use HERE’s routing APIs to compute accurate ETAs (expected time of arrival) based on historic and real-time traffic conditions, movement of hazmat materials as well as truck attributes, thus improving customer satisfaction. HERE will also provide advanced algorithms around dynamic re-routing to allow for updates to routes based on changes in traffic, weather, tour or new orders. Ramco will integrate the HERE SDK to support turn-by-turn navigation on mobile devices, driver behavior analysis and allow drivers to safely stay focused on the road and traffic conditions ahead.

Commenting on the partnership, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Being able to get a visual dashboard of logistics operations on maps in real-time will immensely benefit logistics service providers in planning, executing, and delivering customer delight. We are happy to partner with HERE to offer Geovisualization as part of our comprehensive Logistics ERP suite – thus ensuring a truly connected digital enterprise,”

“This technology partnership with Ramco will bring new innovations in the movement of goods and provide insights to their customers within their integrated suite. We are really excited to be able to help support their innovations that will empower both their customers and drivers with real-time feedback such as alerts and traffic conditions and ensure real-time movement of assets.” said Stanmira Koleva, SVP and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies. “With our complementary strengths in logistics management and location technology, this partnership is a great testament of how location can support our vision of safe and productive logistics services.”

According to Aditya Waghray, Senior Strategic Partner Manager at HERE Technologies, the joint value proposition to logistics clients ranges from accurate trip planning at the start of the trip to actual trip execution looking at toll costs, fuel consumption, dispatch efficiency and route optimization to post trip analysis around driver performance, fleet utilization and overall cost management. The partnership is global in scope and covers a range of 3PL, 4PLs, FF and traditional logistics companies.