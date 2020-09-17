HERE Technologies Offers Developers & Data Scientists Access To Rich Geospatial Data

Demand for high-quality geospatial data has skyrocketed across industries as the global economy becomes more and more digitized. HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, released HERE Data Layers to improve software developer and data scientists’ access to the rich cartographic features and attributes captured within an enterprise-grade mapping platform.

HERE Data Layers are standalone geospatial representations of the world’s road networks, pathways, buildings, structures, places, land use and land cover. They serve as a menu for developers and data scientists to select the datasets needed to power today’s location-based functions, applications and customer experiences.

“HERE has been the leading global B2B mapmaker for decades. Today, we’re ‘disaggregating’ our map via the HERE platform to empower users across all industries to tap the value of high-quality geospatial data based on a globally consistent specification.” said Mithun Dhar, Vice President of Developer Relations at HERE Technologies. “We are proud to support developers and customers in achieving better outcomes, whether that’s by enabling them to build solutions that drive more engaging experiences, improve fleet, supply chain and road safety efficiencies, or by helping them operate more sustainably.”

The offering consists of customizable high value urban geospatial data sets in GeoJSON format and can be used in a range of use cases from map display, spatial analytics, and business intelligence to AI/ML analysis.

By leveraging our open platform, HERE Technologies empowers customers to achieve better outcomes – from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely.

