HCL Technologies Launches ‘TechBee’ Program for High School Students in Vietnam

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has launched its TechBee early career program in Vietnam with plans to onboard 2,600 candidates in the next five years, starting in 2021. Designed exclusively for high-school graduates, the TechBee program prepares students technically and professionally for global IT careers in HCL, where candidates undergo an extensive 12-month training to become successful IT professionals and work for world-class global companies.

True to HCL’s philosophy of bringing global opportunities to local talent, HCL Vietnam strives to foster growth and train the nation’s talent pool in collaboration with high schools and local ICT and engineering institutions. Any local student who has successfully completed high school and holds a high school graduation certificate or its equivalent, can apply for the TechBee Program. Enrolment in the program will take place through an entrance test. After the successful completion of the 12-month training program, the candidates will join HCL Vietnam and will be paid salary equivalent to the job roles.

“Vietnam has great market potential and talent pool for global technology companies to harness,” Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies, said. “The program will give students an early start in high-tech career roles. With this program, HCL aims to hire the best talent from the country and give them financial independence early in their lives. I strongly encourage all deserving high school graduates to enroll in this program