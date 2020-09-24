HCL Technologies Launches MINTVIZOR for Smart Manufacturing

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has launched MINTVIZOR, an easy-to-use manufacturing analytics solution for plant managers and factory personnel. The solution provides real-time machine monitoring and analytics of shop-ﬂoor data to drive decision making for higher throughput, reduced downtime and improved product quality.

MINTVIZOR gives the manufacturing analytics space an innovative agile deployment offering to give real-time insights into the availability, performance, and quality of tools, equipment, devices, and machines. ​

As Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 are transforming the world of manufacturing, real-time manufacturing analytics has become essential to help organizations improve the speed of decision making and actions on the factory floor. MINTVIZOR is designed to factor speed and efficiency into its deployment methodology, with associated competitive benefits in its packaging and pricing.

MINTVIZOR offers an easy-to-use, configurable solution in the cloud that makes deployment easy. The machine connects via a simple wizard, making installation a smooth process. The solution’s real-time manufacturing analytics platform will help organizations move further and faster on the journey of performance improvement on the factory floor.

MINTVIZOR is an addition to a host of other solutions offered by HCL, namely DFMPro, CAMWorks and Glovius, in the design, manufacturing, and visualization spaces respectively. MINTVIZOR is in line with HCL’S vision to help organizations through solutions for digital manufacturing.