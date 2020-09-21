HCL Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire DWS Limited

HCL Technologies, announced acquiring DWS Limited (ASX: DWS), a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group. As the IT industry continues to evolve and the growing demand for digital strategies increases, DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

The DWS Group, with FY20 revenue at A$ 167.9 million, provides a wide range of IT services including Digital Transformation, Application development & support, Program & Project Management and Consulting. The acquisition of DWS will strongly enhance HCL’s contribution to Digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL’s client portfolio across key industries.

“We are excited for this expansion of HCL Technologies in Australia and New Zealand and are confident that our combined strengths will further accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients and innovations for their end customers,” said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia & New Zealand, HCL Technologies. “HCL has invested in the region for over 20 years and is committed to enabling digitilisation and growing the local ecosystem. DWS has forged a sterling reputation, powered by highly talented consultants who enable organizations to be at the cutting edge of technology. We look forward to welcoming the DWS team to HCL and creating enhanced global learning and career opportunities for them.”

“We are delighted the DWS team is joining HCL. As a leading name in the global technology industry and with over 150,000 employees across 49 countries, they bring best in class technology capabilities, global scale and a wide network of clients and partners across industries,” said Danny Wallis, CEO and Managing Director, DWS. “This acquisition represents an outstanding outcome for all DWS stakeholders: shareholders, employees, clients and other business partners.”

HCL currently employs 1600 people in major cities, including Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth. HCL has been delivering ground-breaking technology solutions to some of the region’s largest companies and looks forward to strengthening its unique delivery model and differentiated offerings in the region. The transaction is expected to close in December 2020, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.