HCI Paves New Path for Data Center Growth and Business Transformation

‘Big data is at the foundation of all the megatrends that are happening’, in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation data centers and business transformation are the two most trending topics for any organization. The pandemic has in a way created a revolution in terms of operation due to a meteoric rise in the adoption of digital transformation among businesses. This has indirectly benefited the data centers as more organizations are opting for data centers instead of localized server rooms. Amidst the paradigm shift in the manner of business being conducted worldwide currently, Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) is helping these organizations in benefitting from the modernization of application deployment and cloud service delivery in data centers as well as individual organizations. According to a report, the HCI market is poised to grow by $32.45 bn during 2020-2024. Organizations had started letting go of the legacy infrastructure and embracing the scalable and virtual combination of their infrastructure, now the process is on fastrack since with the use of HCI. Organizations can overcome the meticulous approach in conducting businesses and the data centers can substitute the hardware components with virtual traditional design.

“Array’s vAPV virtual application delivery controllers (ADC) and vxAG virtual secure access gateways (SSL VPN) are an ideal match for applications and other workloads running on hyperconverged infrastructures, providing integrated networking and security functions essential to delivering a quality user experience and realizing the full benefit of HCI in the enterprise data center,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President – International Sales at Array Networks.

Array’s application delivery controllers (ADC) can be hosted on the HCI infrastructure to provide application availability (load balancing) and secure access (SSL VPN) that will deliver end-to-end solutions for scaling and optimizing critical enterprise applications. On the other hand, it can also be deployed as stand-alone physical ADC and SSL VPN appliances validated to work in conjunction with HCI for use cases where a higher degree of scalability, performance and SSL offloading may be required. The use of the integrated virtual infrastructure eliminates the cost and time necessary for procuring hardware and they have also greatly reduced the labor required when setting up servers. Acquiring an integrated infrastructure also solves the problem of unifying server management standards.