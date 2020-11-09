Having the right technology empowers employees: Study

A recent study by Forrester Consulting reveals that the impact of technology in improving the employee experience (EX), or an employee’s full journey in an organization, is greater than expected.

The results of this study, commissioned by Intel and Lenovo, have highlighted opportunities for organizations’ IT decision makers (ITDMs) in today’s remote and hybrid work environment.

The key insight points out that while companies on average see a 5x return on investment in the EX driven by increased productivity, organizational agility and customer satisfaction, ITDMs and employees disagree on technology priorities.

Key data shows that, on average, companies get a five-fold return on investment in employee experience, driven by higher productivity, organizational agility and customer satisfaction, even when IT managers and employees disagree with technological priorities.

While technology decision-makers prioritize strategic IT integration, software and service needs, employees are more focused on their fundamental daily technology experience.

This suggests that business leaders have room to collaborate more closely with employees on their IT purchase decisions to elevate team engagement, increase customer satisfaction and improve the bottom line.

Among the highlights of the study, the following stand out most clearly IT leaders say they plan to nearly double their investment in employee experience (EX) initiatives over the next two years.

Nearly 60 percent of IT leaders note a 10 percent increase in EX scores by improving employee satisfaction with technology.

And while 50% of employees feel that their personal computing devices are outdated, 84% of ITDMs believe that workers can easily change or update them. With better communication to bridge these two groups, there exists better potential for a more satisfying employee experience.

From July to September 2020, Forrester surveyed 1,014 technology decision makers at global enterprises tasked with end-user computer strategy and IT purchasing decisions and 1,845 global full-time workers who predominantly work with computers and laptops as well as in-depth interviews with nine global key decision makers. Respondents came from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.