Happiest Minds Wins 2021 IBM Geography Excellence Award

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a digital transformation and IT solutions company is proud to be honored as 2021 IBM Geography Excellence Award winner for APAC Best in Class – Build on IBM Cloud Partner. The award recognizes Business Partners in each geography who strive for excellence and have demonstrated their ability to exceed expectations through business growth and innovation while enabling client success using IBM technology, like hybrid cloud and AI.

Happiest Minds’ Digital Content Monetization (DCM) solution is a software as a service (SaaS) platform that helps organizations to digitalize their traditional content and deliver digital products and services to their customers, partners, and users in new, engaging ways that drive digital business revenue. The platform offers a consumption-based commercial model that enables clients to quickly onboard and begin growing their digital business.

Mr Rajiv Shah, President & CEO, Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “In the current wake of the pandemic, digital has become the focus of business environments. With our ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’ positioning, our focus is to build solutions and services that directly impact the business goals of our customers with digital being the key lever. Our strategic partnership with IBM enables us to create solutions and services that are integrally tied to business goals. Our DCM solution built on Red Hat OpenShift helps modernize the business environment while delivering real-time outcomes. We are very excited to receive this award and look forward to having many more milestones like this.”

Started in 2011 as a digital, agile organization, Happiest Minds specializes in digital business services business, that helps customers modernize their current environment, accelerate adaption of digital technologies, and implement secured digital-ready platforms. Happiest Minds’ biggest differentiators are its culture and strong values, which follow a simple philosophy: ‘Happiest People. Happiest Customers.’